The Best Way To Enjoy Costco's Shrimp Tempura Taco Kit
Costco is constantly rolling out new products, and the bulk retailer occasionally finds success by creating spin-offs of already-established products. It seems that the company has done so once again with an offshoot of its previously recalled chicken street taco kits (via Costco), this time with a Japanese twist. Eagle-eyed shoppers have taken to social media platforms like Reddit, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) to spread the word of Costco's new tempura shrimp taco kits. Much like the poultry version, shoppers seem to like that these ready-to-cook meals come packed with everything needed for a fast and easy Taco Tuesday.
At some locations, Costco is selling the tempura shrimp taco kits for $5.99 per pound, which works out to about $16 to $17 for a complete kit. Each one includes 12 pieces of tailless shrimp, fried in tempura batter and accompanied by the same number of corn and flour tortillas, plus fixings including veggies, lime wedges, and salsa. That's a solid foundation for any taco dinner, but you can take it to the next level with a few simple upgrades.
Firstly, if your kitchen has an air fryer, you're going to want to completely ignore the instructions. Costco's package directions call for heating the shrimp in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven, but you'll get the crispiest results in the fastest time if you use an air fryer. The tortillas should also be heated, which you can do in a pan or the toaster. Once those are hot, you're ready for toppings.
How to upgrade Costco's tempura shrimp taco kit
Each of Costco's shrimp taco kits includes shredded cabbage and carrots, cilantro lime crema, and a large container of pico de gallo for topping your tacos. It doesn't need to stop there, however. Spicy food lovers, for instance, may want to kick things up a notch, as the kits include only a few pieces of sliced jalapeños. Pick one of your favorite pantry staple hot sauces and apply as liberally as you wish, or do as one savvy X (formerly Twitter) user did, and sprinkle on some spicy and tangy Tajin seasoning (which features lime, chile peppers, and salt).
You could also make an easy chipotle crema by blending a can of chipotle peppers in adobo with some sour cream. This is a very popular topping for seafood tacos, and you could even turn your shrimp tacos into a twist on a Baja fish taco bowl by turning the tortillas into chips for garnish and adding some extra cabbage. If you like cheese on your tacos, it would be best to go with queso cotija. This is the cheese you'll typically see on seafood tacos at taquerias, being light and mild so as not to overwhelm the delicate flavor of the shrimp. Lastly, if the cilantro in the pico de gallo and crema isn't enough, consider garnishing your tacos with more of the fresh, fragrant herb.