The Bread You Need For The Perfect Roast Beef Sandwich

How would you define a "perfect" roast beef sandwich? For many, it's a towering stack of tender, perfectly seasoned roast beef cuts piled so high that the bread slices look like they could barely hold the sandwich together. That's all fine and tasty! But in the opinions of some, that's still a bit incomplete. A sandwich — a popular on-the-go item — really goes from great to perfect when it's not only indulging but also convenient to eat. And that means besides having a giant stack of beef, the sandwich also has to hold the filling neatly inside as you're tucking in.

Advertisement

So, while roasting the beef nicely is one thing, you'll need to pick the right kind of bread, too. Soft loaves like the supermarket-standard white bread or brioche are out. Their softness means they'll tear apart as soon as you start stacking the beef a little bit too high. Instead, you need to go for sturdier kinds of bread. Fortunately, you have tons of options here, and favorite options range from chewy rolls to crusty sourdoughs. Here are a couple of things to consider while you're browsing for the perfect bread loaf to go with your roast beef.