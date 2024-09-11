If You're Drinking Wine At A Restaurant, This One Decision Will Save Money

Among those who imbibe, few will disagree that wine can elevate a meal. The drink's acidic, fruity, and tannic flavors offer both a complement and contrast to dishes, making your dining experience just more multi-dimensional. There's an art to selecting the perfect bottle alongside food, whether it's the best wine to sip with brunch, lunch, or dinner. So part of the dining out experience is letting the restaurant select your wine. Most eateries offer options by both the bottle and glass, and especially if you're with a group, a bottle is the more financially savvy choice.

Advertisement

Glasses technically cost more per pour because the opened bottle may not be finished, so the restaurant takes a financial risk — thus, most restaurants price their glasses so that they won't be at a loss if the rest of the bottle isn't finished. Plus, you're paying extra simply to be able to sample more; after all, smaller-sized products in the store cost more, too. Additionally, by-the-glass options are typically cheaper bottles with a steeper markup, both to minimize risks and appeal to a larger crowd.

Sure, ordering a bottle to yourself can be a bit excessive, but once you have two or more diners, the split is much more feasible. Although the bottle prices may look steep at first glance, remember that you're getting five standard sized pours for the price — so really, there's quite a bit of enjoyment from one purchase.

Advertisement