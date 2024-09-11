If You're Drinking Wine At A Restaurant, This One Decision Will Save Money
Among those who imbibe, few will disagree that wine can elevate a meal. The drink's acidic, fruity, and tannic flavors offer both a complement and contrast to dishes, making your dining experience just more multi-dimensional. There's an art to selecting the perfect bottle alongside food, whether it's the best wine to sip with brunch, lunch, or dinner. So part of the dining out experience is letting the restaurant select your wine. Most eateries offer options by both the bottle and glass, and especially if you're with a group, a bottle is the more financially savvy choice.
Glasses technically cost more per pour because the opened bottle may not be finished, so the restaurant takes a financial risk — thus, most restaurants price their glasses so that they won't be at a loss if the rest of the bottle isn't finished. Plus, you're paying extra simply to be able to sample more; after all, smaller-sized products in the store cost more, too. Additionally, by-the-glass options are typically cheaper bottles with a steeper markup, both to minimize risks and appeal to a larger crowd.
Sure, ordering a bottle to yourself can be a bit excessive, but once you have two or more diners, the split is much more feasible. Although the bottle prices may look steep at first glance, remember that you're getting five standard sized pours for the price — so really, there's quite a bit of enjoyment from one purchase.
Purchase bottles for better-priced and more interesting wine
Unsurprisingly, not every restaurant operates their wine pricing with the same model. It's often cited that wines are sold three to four times the wholesale price. However, that's a myth about wine markups you should un-learn. Instead, there's a complex array of factors at play, involving the location, cellar, employees, and more. So to really make the most of your wine purchase, consider the circumstances. A bottle at an easy-going Italian restaurant is a different commitment than a glass at a wine-focused eatery with many uncorked options. Really, it's just that bottles are broadly easier for restaurants logistically, since they don't spoil while stored. Hence, they're a better deal for the consumer, too.
Furthermore, remember that when you're buying wine while dining out, you're also paying for the sommelier's knowledge. Choosing off of the bottle list will grant you a greater range of options, allowing experts to pair food with orange wine, bubbly, and beyond. At reputable restaurants, the wine list is not a money grab; it's instead a carefully tailored selection for the food. As a result, purchasing a bottle is a way to engage with the sommelier's selection, and be able to savor it in a memorable circumstance.