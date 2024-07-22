The Myth About Restaurant Wine Markups You Should Un-Learn

Wine can get expensive. Unless you're drinking more affordable red wine blends or bottom-shelf bottles, a fancy glass or bottle of wine can come with a hefty price tag if you order it at a restaurant. It often feels like price gouging, but is it? Do restaurants charge what seems like three or four times the wine's cost just to make extra profits?

Advertisement

For answers, we spoke with Doreen Winkler, founder of Orange Glou, the world's only wine store and subscription service dedicated to orange wines. According to Winkler, the idea of maliciously high markups tends to be exaggerated. "Contrary to popular belief, markups are not simply three or four times the cost price," she said. "Pricing is determined by a mix of costs and profits, and it varies based on factors such as the restaurant's location. For example, an expensive location in Manhattan, a seasonal restaurant in the Hamptons, or a suburban area in the Midwest will have different pricing strategies."

This isn't to say that restaurants don't mark up their wine, because it is more expensive to buy wine at a restaurant than at a corner liquor store. However, it's not usually simple greed — it involves strategies for covering costs.

Advertisement