The Best Ham Salad Calls For 2 Types Of Ham

Sheri Castle recommends using 4 ounces of country ham and 4 ounces of city ham in her recipe. The difference is in how they're cured. The city kind includes the spiral sliced hams many people enjoy during the holidays. They're wet-brined, meaning they're cured in a saltwater mixture to which sugar, nitrites, and other flavorings are sometimes added. Alternatively, they can be injected with a salt solution. These hams are often sold precooked, though some can be uncooked, so it's important to read the label for the proper handling instructions. (Of course, you'll want to prevent if from drying out too much while roasting it.)

Country ham is dry-cured, meaning it is rubbed with a mixture of salt and sometimes spices before being aged. Country hams are initially cured for at least a month at below 40 degrees Fahrenheit so that a sufficient amount of moisture can be drawn out. Then, the salt equalization process begins, during which the ham is exposed to warmer temperatures, which allows the salt and sugar to permeate the meat. Some hams are smoked during this time to give them a distinct flavor. Finally, the aging process starts and usually lasts at least three months, though some can be aged upwards of 20 months, providing a saltier flavor.

Thanks to its long, dry curing process, country ham has little moisture and a saltier, more complex flavor. City ham falls on the opposite end of the spectrum, moist with a milder, sweeter flavor that isn't overpowering. When combined in a ham salad, they complement each other exceptionally well in both taste and texture.

