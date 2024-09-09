The Best Ham Salad Calls For 2 Types Of Ham
Like tuna salad, ham salad came about as a way to conserve food and avoid waste in the early 20th century when every scrap was precious. Gradually, it became a staple food, particularly at funeral receptions, and something useful to do with leftover ham after Thanksgiving. While there is no shortage of ham salad recipes nowadays, many lack a depth of flavor and can come off as a bit one-note. However, television host and culinary instructor Sheri Castle wants to change this by encouraging people to use two types of ham in their homemade spreads.
On an episode of her show "The Key Ingredient with Sheri Castle" posted to YouTube, she provided her take on the classic sandwich spread by making use of both country ham and city ham, which takes ordinary ham salad to a whole new level. Not only does this duo provide a more complex flavor profile, but it also changes the texture of the mixture into something you won't want to stop eating. Like Julia Child's tuna salad, this ham salad is a must-try, and it's perfect for any occasion.
The difference between country ham and city ham
Sheri Castle recommends using 4 ounces of country ham and 4 ounces of city ham in her recipe. The difference is in how they're cured. The city kind includes the spiral sliced hams many people enjoy during the holidays. They're wet-brined, meaning they're cured in a saltwater mixture to which sugar, nitrites, and other flavorings are sometimes added. Alternatively, they can be injected with a salt solution. These hams are often sold precooked, though some can be uncooked, so it's important to read the label for the proper handling instructions. (Of course, you'll want to prevent if from drying out too much while roasting it.)
Country ham is dry-cured, meaning it is rubbed with a mixture of salt and sometimes spices before being aged. Country hams are initially cured for at least a month at below 40 degrees Fahrenheit so that a sufficient amount of moisture can be drawn out. Then, the salt equalization process begins, during which the ham is exposed to warmer temperatures, which allows the salt and sugar to permeate the meat. Some hams are smoked during this time to give them a distinct flavor. Finally, the aging process starts and usually lasts at least three months, though some can be aged upwards of 20 months, providing a saltier flavor.
Thanks to its long, dry curing process, country ham has little moisture and a saltier, more complex flavor. City ham falls on the opposite end of the spectrum, moist with a milder, sweeter flavor that isn't overpowering. When combined in a ham salad, they complement each other exceptionally well in both taste and texture.
Finding the right balance of country ham and city ham
The key to Sheri Castle's ham salad is finding the right balance between the city ham and country ham. To do that, you'll have to assess the quality of your ham by performing a good old-fashioned taste test. Because country ham has a much stronger flavor and a firm texture, it can easily overwhelm the softer, milder city ham when mixed together. If you find the country ham too overpowering for your liking, replace half the amount with city ham. Likewise, if you love salt, adding a bit more country ham is the perfect way to tailor this spread to your taste.
Additionally, if your city ham is a bit too salty, you can use a soaking trick to tone down its saltiness, as country ham will be salty enough on its own to carry the dish. However, if you're getting baked ham from the deli for your salad, you can always ask for a sample to assess how salty it is before buying it. In fact, we highly recommend hitting up your local deli for this recipe because it will give you the ability to sample various types of ham to find the ones that suit your palate.