Pickle Juice Is A Worthy Hot Sauce Alternative - Here's Why

You've just pulled out the last pickle from the jar in your fridge, and while you may be inclined to dump the leftover liquid down the sink, don't. Just don't. As it turns out, pickle brine is as gastronomically useful as the pickles floating in it — maybe even more so. A small amount of pickle brine not only makes soups tastier and gives pasta salad a flavor boost, but this versatile liquid can also act as a stand-in for hot sauce.

Advertisement

Obviously, pickle juice isn't going to bring the heat like a vinegar-based hot sauce, but there are enough similarities between the two to swap out brine for hot sauce when you want the acidity, but not the overwhelming heat. The most obvious similarity between pickle juice and hot sauce is the vinegar that can be found in both. Vinegar is famous for its ability to balance out richness in foods. Plus, it can turn up the volume of the flavors already present in a dish.