The Hassle-Free Trick To Easily Refill Your Pepper Mill

If salt is the king of seasonings, then surely pepper is the queen. This zingy ingredient imparts flavor into just about anything, and even takes the lead from time to time (in cacio e pepe pasta, for example). And while pre-ground pepper is a quick and convenient option for those wishing to harness this spice's flavor-giving superpowers, nothing quite compares to the freshly ground variety, delivered straight from a pepper mill.

Advertisement

The latter actually gives a stronger and longer-lasting flavor due to the fact that the essential oils have been kept safe inside the peppercorn's hard shell right up until the moment they are ground. Using pepper from a pepper mill also gives you better control over how much flavor you want a dish to have, not only by how much you actually end up grinding, but also by the size of the grind itself.

There's just one small problem — loading a pepper mill to achieve said flavor is easier said than done. You know what we're talking about — peppercorns bouncing off in every direction except the very place they are meant to go. But never fear, this notoriously tricky task is about to become a whole lot easier thanks to an extremely simple hack that requires just one piece of equipment: either a resealable plastic bag, or a bowl.

Advertisement