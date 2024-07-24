Salad Cream Vs Ranch Vs Mayo: The Flavor Differences Explained

Sandwiches. Deviled eggs. Potato salad. Regular salad. There's no disputing that the culinary world would be worse off without creamy condiments. Mayonnaise is perhaps the most popular, but both it and its main ingredients serve as the base for a couple of other delicious dressings: ranch and salad cream.

Each of these rich, smooth sauces is responsible for improving the mouthfeel and flavor of all kinds of foods, from grilled shrimp and fish to baked potatoes. Often, they're enjoyed interchangeably. For instance, many Americans dunk french fries in ranch, while across the pond, countless Brits dip their chips in salad cream; and though they might be fewer in number, fries-and-mayo people walk among us — especially if you consider standard aioli to be a type of mayo (something that's up for debate). However, beyond some similarities, salad cream, ranch, and mayo can't really be confused for one another. At least, not when it comes to taste.

Shared between all three recipes are oil, usually vegetable or canola, and egg yolks. When they're emulsified with an acid like lemon juice or vinegar, you end up with a simple creamy mayonnaise. Combine the same ingredients with water, mustard, and simple seasonings to get tangy salad cream. Mix mayonnaise with buttermilk, sour cream, and some herbs for refreshing ranch. With distinctly unique recipes, each condiment boasts a different consistency and flavor. So, even though they all bring something special to the table, everyone's bound to have a personal favorite.

