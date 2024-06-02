There's More Than One Way To Store Fresh Morels

In the spring, spongey, brown morels stick up their heads amongst ferns and other fauna — ready to be snagged by chefs, foragers, and foodies alike. Officially called Morchella, these honeycombed fungi can be found all over North America and overseas in countries like Turkey, Pakistan, and China. Morels are somehow more special than the common button mushroom and other various fungi, and they're stockpiled by restaurants and worked into all manner of dishes where their earthy flavor can shine.

Morels are soft and delicate, demanding to be carried gently before being prepped and cooked. And if you're grabbing your own beautiful morels during the short season they're available or if you're heading to the nearest farmers' market to try and score a few, you'll need to know how to store them so as to get the best bang for your buck (these fungi aren't cheap). From the refrigerator to the countertop, here are the best ways to keep your morels fresh before you can add them to your favorite recipes.