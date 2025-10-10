The Best Dried Fruit For A Boost Of Energy And Flavor In Any Meal

While you can always snack on a handful of prunes like you would any other dried fruit, you can also incorporate them into a ton of healthy, energy-filled, easy-to-make munchies, like these viral chocolate and yogurt protein bites from MimsDaily.Life or these chocolate energy balls. Trail mix often adds raisins, which have a higher glycemic index (64), to more interesting ingredients like popped quinoa. But prunes have a GI of 29, which means slower rise in blood sugar. The added fiber also helps slow digestion and sugar absorption, making the sweet/salty mashup even better for you. And, for your next cocktail party, prosciutto-wrapped prunes like those on blog G-Free Foodie are the fun adaptation to the devils on horseback you might be more used to. We also love pairing baked brie with all manner of toppings to serve to a group, and prunes are no exception.

Given how long prunes stay fresh in the pantry, they're perfect for dressing up classic sides at the last minute. A handful of sliced prunes can make the French onion flavors in your green bean casserole even more dynamic. You can also use the jammy dried fruit in lieu of honey to sweeten Brussels sprouts like Heartbeet Kitchen does, or as the secret ingredient in all of your holiday dressing and stuffing. When your guests are so delighted by your creations, you can tell them about the unexpectedly delicious fruit that adds richness, nutrients, and balance to all kinds of dishes, sweet or savory. It's clear that California prunes are not only easy to incorporate into your cooking but worth experimenting with in the kitchen.