The star of Kentucky bourbon is without a doubt Jim Beam, producing over 50% of the bourbon (or is it whiskey?) made in the state (via UFCW). But at the end of 2025, Jim Beam made headlines when it announced it would stop production at its flagship distillery in Clermont, Kentucky. And nearly one year later, in November of 2026, it extended the pause through 2027. Thankfully, this does not mean the storied company is shutting down, and it's certainly not leaving the state of Kentucky. In fact, the James B. Beam Distilling Company on Happy Hollow Road remains open to the public. Whiskey barrels are still being aged in its rackhouses. You can still tour the facility and enjoy bourbon tastings. Also, the visitor center remains open for you to buy merch and special bottles.

Whiskey is still being made in nearby Boston, Kentucky, where the Booker Noe Distillery is located. This is Jim Beam's second distillery, which was already its highest-volume plant. It briefly ran on a four-day week when the Jim Beam production pause began but went back to seven-day production around mid-year. Beyond the "white label" original Jim Beam, specialty Jim Beam expressions are made here, as well as sister brands of bourbon like Knob Creek. As for aging, Jim Beam keeps bourbon barrels in roughly 100 rackhouses throughout Clermont, Boston, and Frankfort. Meanwhile, the Clermont distillery is undergoing some structural updates according to the company. Not only does Jim Beam continue to operate in Kentucky, it hasn't laid off staff during the pause.