It's always the season for food adventures, and if you're looking for a fun use for one of the many kinds of bacon you may have lurking in your fridge or freezer, this chicken lollipop recipe is just the ticket. It's playful, delicious, and like so much of the world's best food, hand-held, with the drumsticks shaped so the exposed bone becomes a little handle.

Basic prep starts with cutting through the skin and connective tissue by the end of the drumstick and then pushing the meat down to expose that handle. That's a big part of the appeal of this recipe: French-trimming the chicken drumsticks to expose that handle. However, it's the combination of rich, sweet molasses with the savory depth of bacon that makes these lollipops truly irresistible. The bacon gives the chicken an salty, umami flavor and a crisp covering, while the molasses lays down a lightly sweet base with notes of burnt caramel and dark toffee.

To begin with season the chicken, then wrap each drumstick with bacon and tuck the loose ends underneath (or pin them in place with a toothpick). With the bones Frenched and chicken wrapped in bacon, you just want to cook them a bit with the bone sticking up. Wrap the exposed bones with a bit of aluminum foil to avoid burning yourself when you pick them. Then, make a glaze with molasses, pairing it with perhaps some clover honey, mustard, or a splash of Worcestershire. You can also sprinkle in some garlic powder and add a little butter to find the perfect texture and flavor. Brush this on when the chicken is nearly done, then finish cooking.