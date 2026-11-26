If You Have Bacon, Chicken Drumsticks, And Molasses, You Have The Start Of This Juicy, Lollipop-Inspired Grilled Treat
It's always the season for food adventures, and if you're looking for a fun use for one of the many kinds of bacon you may have lurking in your fridge or freezer, this chicken lollipop recipe is just the ticket. It's playful, delicious, and like so much of the world's best food, hand-held, with the drumsticks shaped so the exposed bone becomes a little handle.
Basic prep starts with cutting through the skin and connective tissue by the end of the drumstick and then pushing the meat down to expose that handle. That's a big part of the appeal of this recipe: French-trimming the chicken drumsticks to expose that handle. However, it's the combination of rich, sweet molasses with the savory depth of bacon that makes these lollipops truly irresistible. The bacon gives the chicken an salty, umami flavor and a crisp covering, while the molasses lays down a lightly sweet base with notes of burnt caramel and dark toffee.
To begin with season the chicken, then wrap each drumstick with bacon and tuck the loose ends underneath (or pin them in place with a toothpick). With the bones Frenched and chicken wrapped in bacon, you just want to cook them a bit with the bone sticking up. Wrap the exposed bones with a bit of aluminum foil to avoid burning yourself when you pick them. Then, make a glaze with molasses, pairing it with perhaps some clover honey, mustard, or a splash of Worcestershire. You can also sprinkle in some garlic powder and add a little butter to find the perfect texture and flavor. Brush this on when the chicken is nearly done, then finish cooking.
Experiment to make it your own
Grilling drumsticks to ensure that perfect, juicy interior can be tricky, but it's doable. Just ensure that the chicken hits at least the crucial 165 degrees Fahrenheit, the USDA safe temp for poultry, though for the juiciest result, cook to between 185 and 195. Also, be sure you're checking the thickest part of the drumstick without allowing your meat thermometer to touch the bone.
Using preserves in place of or in addition to molasses in your glaze will add a brighter, fruiter dimension while still ensuring bold flavors are at the forefront. Whip up a glossy, fruity barbeque sauce that has superstars like ketchup, peach preserves, brown sugar, and whiskey, but any high-quality store-bought sauce also works well. If you feel like mixing it up, you can replace the peach preserves with an apricot jam, apple jelly, or some orange marmalade. Pepper jam would also be a fantastic way to add a touch of sweetness while also infusing each bite with a smidge of heat. Multiple applications of the glaze can help ensure an even coating across both the bacon and the drumsticks themselves.
When it's time to serve, consider accompaniments like a nice vinegary slaw or some pickled veg. A cucumber salad is also a great choice, especially dressed with a vinaigrette: the acid is the perfect companion to the rich, fatty flavor and texture of the bacon and chicken combination.