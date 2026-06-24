How Long To Grill Chicken Drumsticks So They're Juicy Every Time
By far, the best kind of chicken to throw on the grill is dark meat. Dark meat chicken is naturally fattier than white meat, making it easier to keep tender and juicy when cooking. Drumsticks are especially good on the grill because, done correctly, they're fully blanketed in crispy, delicious skin. They also almost always come bone-in, and leaving the bone in place is one of the best ways to add more flavor to your grilled chicken with no effort whatsoever.
Though dark meat is fairly forgiving and relatively difficult to overcook, grilling your drumsticks for the right amount of time is still crucial to achieving the tastiest results. Too long on the grill can burn the skin and dry out the top layers of meat, while taking them off too soon may result in rubber skin, or even dangerously undercooked meat. Generally speaking, about 35 minutes on either a gas or charcoal grill at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit should produce fully cooked, beautifully juicy drumsticks that'll secure your spot as grill master all summer long.
However, since you can't be too careful with chicken, it's also a good idea to understand how to use a meat thermometer to ensure your drumsticks are safe to eat before pulling them off the heat. Simply insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the drumstick, making sure it's not touching the bone, as it's hotter than the meat. Once the thermometer reads between 175 and 185 degrees Fahrenheit, your chicken is safe to serve. (The lowest safe internal temperature to eat is 165 degrees Fahrenheit, but opting for a higher range is better for maximum juiciness and flavor in this case.)
Crispy on the outside, juicy inside: achieving the perfect drumstick
Though grilling your drumsticks for the right length of time is the best way to ensure they're fully cooked yet still moist, there are specific techniques you can employ within that time period to get a beautiful sear on the skin and prevent the meat from drying out. The first thing to consider is whether you have a gas or charcoal grill. On a gas grill, the a great technique to use is to preheat it like you would an oven, then place the drumsticks evenly across the grill, leaving it open so you can turn each drumstick at regular intervals. Turning them about 90 degrees every few minutes ensures all sides get even exposure to direct heat.
Since achieving a specific temperature on a charcoal grill can be tricky, a solid technique is to create two temperature zones of direct and indirect heat by shoving most of your smoldering coals to one side of the grill. That way, you can place the drumsticks over the cooler side of the grill for 20 to 25 minutes, turning them just once about 10 minutes in. If the skin is still a little flabby at this point, don't worry. The idea is to finish cooking them over the hotter side of the grill to crisp up the skin and get them to the right internal temperature, which is even more important to double-check with a meat thermometer on a charcoal grill.