How Long To Grill Chicken Drumsticks So They're Juicy Every Time

By far, the best kind of chicken to throw on the grill is dark meat. Dark meat chicken is naturally fattier than white meat, making it easier to keep tender and juicy when cooking. Drumsticks are especially good on the grill because, done correctly, they're fully blanketed in crispy, delicious skin. They also almost always come bone-in, and leaving the bone in place is one of the best ways to add more flavor to your grilled chicken with no effort whatsoever.

Though dark meat is fairly forgiving and relatively difficult to overcook, grilling your drumsticks for the right amount of time is still crucial to achieving the tastiest results. Too long on the grill can burn the skin and dry out the top layers of meat, while taking them off too soon may result in rubber skin, or even dangerously undercooked meat. Generally speaking, about 35 minutes on either a gas or charcoal grill at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit should produce fully cooked, beautifully juicy drumsticks that'll secure your spot as grill master all summer long.

However, since you can't be too careful with chicken, it's also a good idea to understand how to use a meat thermometer to ensure your drumsticks are safe to eat before pulling them off the heat. Simply insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the drumstick, making sure it's not touching the bone, as it's hotter than the meat. Once the thermometer reads between 175 and 185 degrees Fahrenheit, your chicken is safe to serve. (The lowest safe internal temperature to eat is 165 degrees Fahrenheit, but opting for a higher range is better for maximum juiciness and flavor in this case.)