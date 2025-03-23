French-Trim Your Chicken Drumsticks For A Cleaner And Juicier Bite

There are certain foods we all wish were easier to eat. For example, chicken drumsticks, while delicious, are often considered a messy munch. While most of us have accepted that handling the base of these saucy, skin-covered bones is simply part of the overall eating experience, there may be an simpler and cleaner way to enjoy your next round of drumsticks.

Among the multitude of French cooking tips that will take your food to the next level, frenching is a culinary technique that involves cutting away skin, meat, and fat from the base of meat bones, primarily for aesthetic purposes. Giving your drumsticks this elusive French-trim cut not only leads to a cleaner presentation but also makes chicken legs a lot easier to handle and consume. Moreover, since the meat is pushed to one side of the bone, when cooked, it becomes supremely tender and juicy.

To successfully turn chicken legs into meaty lollipops, you'll want a sharp knife — preferably something made for the job, like Victorinox's Fibrox Pro Curved Boning Knife. In order to peel away the skin and meat below each cut, you'll want to first make clean cuts approximately 2 inches above the skinny end of each drumstick. Only then can you push the remaining meat toward the opposite end. Doing so exposes more of the bone, which ultimately transforms into a makeshift handle.

You can use kitchen pliers and shears to remove any unsightly hanging skin or exposed tendons. However, you'll want to work carefully to ensure the skin on the meaty side of each drumstick remains intact. Once each piece is sufficiently trimmed, you're ready to season and cook your chicken.