What's New At Aldi In December 2026: 18 Finds To Grab This Month
While grocery stores always have certain staple items in stock, they like to give shoppers something to keep coming back for in the way of new product launches and the return of fan-favorite products. Each month, new items hit store shelves at Aldi, whether coming back around from a prior year or as a fully new launch.
For December, Aldi has 18 new products — some of which even come in a variety of flavors — that are worth adding to the cart. They're all relevant to the season, whether it's a sweet holiday donut or a cozy frozen meal that's perfect for a cold night. There are even some easy appetizers great for holiday hosting or for popping into the oven on game day. Everything from hearty frozen pizzas to light, fluffy brioche treats made the list, and these will all be on shelves at varying points throughout the month, so you might have to make a few trips.
Emporium Selection Festive Cheese
If you're looking to give your cheese board a festive twist this holiday season, Aldi has a selection of cheeses lined up in various festive styles: a snowman-shaped caramelized onion cheddar, a sweater-shaped cheddar with black pepper, a star-shaped mature cheddar, and a tree-shaped whisky cheddar. Buy one as a centerpiece or create a board with all four.
The Emporium Selection Festive Cheeses are available starting December 2 for $4.29 each.
Breakfast Best Holiday Donuts: Gingerbread, Cranberry, or Pumpkin
Aldi's holiday donuts come in three festive flavors, and there are six donuts to a box. The cranberry glazed version has cranberries throughout the donut and a sweet vanilla glaze on top; the gingerbread donuts are infused with a flavor blend of ginger and vanilla, and are topped with crystallized ginger; and the pumpkin variety features a pumpkin-spiced donut with a vanilla glaze on top.
The Breakfast Best Holiday Donuts are available starting December 2 for $4.99 per box.
L'Oven Fresh Gingerbread or Cranberry Orange Bread
For a burst of acidity and sweetness, pick up the L'Oven Cranberry Orange Bread Loaf. It's excellent with a little salted butter for a nice balance of sweet and savory, and it's a great option for your morning toast over the holidays. L'Oven is also launching a gingerbread-flavored bread, and both loaves come pre-sliced and ready to eat.
The L'Oven Fresh Gingerbread or Cranberry Orange Bread is available starting December 2 for $3.99 per loaf.
Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Sandwiches: Eggnog or Gingerbread
Ice cream can be enjoyed any time of year, and Aldi is launching two holiday-inspired ice cream sandwich flavors: eggnog and gingerbread. The tree-shaped eggnog variety features eggnog-flavored ice cream between two sugary cookies, while the second variety has gingerbread cookies with vanilla ice cream in between.
The Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream Sandwiches are available starting December 2 for $4.49 per box.
Aldi Cake Pops: Raspberry Chocolate or Peppermint
When you don't feel like baking dessert, grab these cake pops. The raspberry chocolate variety has a rich chocolate coating topped with raspberry-colored sprinkles. The peppermint version is coated in a white glaze and has red, white, and green sprinkles.
The cake pops are available starting December 2 for $4.99 per package.
Specially Selected Brioche Star
The only thing better than brioche is star-shaped brioche. This is more of a dessert-style bread with a creamy filling in the center. This imported-from-France treat looks elegant without the expensive price tag.
The Specially Selected Brioche Star is available starting December 9 for $7.49.
Aldi Fire Roasted or Bacon & Balsamic Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts are the ultimate holiday side dish, and Aldi keeps it easy by offering frozen, pre-seasoned varieties that you just need to pop in the oven. The fire-roasted version is pre-roasted for a nice charred flavor, while the bacon & balsamic ones feature a balsamic seasoning with crispy bacon.
Aldi Fire Roasted or Bacon & Balsamic Brussels Sprouts are available starting December 9 for $4.29 per package.
Mama Cozzi's Mozzarella Stuffed Pizza Crust Bites
These cozy, comfort-food appetizers are perfect for winter. They're bite-sized puffs made of dough with a cheesy mozzarella center; one option is filled with a blend of mozzarella and garlic, while the other combines mozzarella and jalapeños for a hint of heat. Serve them with some marinara as a game day snack or appetizer before your holiday dinner.
The Mama Cozzi's Mozzarella Stuffed Pizza Crust Bites are available starting December 9 for $4.99 per package.
Breakfast Best Chicken and Waffles
If you want a full, brunch-style breakfast in a pinch, Aldi is launching Breakfast Best Chicken and Waffles. This frozen breakfast comes with about three seven-ounce servings, so one box will last you a few days. The box comes with Belgian-style mini waffles, crispy chicken, and syrup.
The Breakfast Best Chicken and Waffles are available from December 9 for $6.99.
Park Street Deli Mediterranean Tapas Tray
If you're looking for a light appetizer to come before a hearty winter meal, Park Street Deli's tapas tray is the answer. It features Mediterranean-inspired snacks like marinated feta and Castelvetrano olives, plus a lemon feta salad and sweet cherry peppers to balance those other salty, acidic elements. Even better, you can serve it right out of the package.
The Park Street Deli Mediterranean Tapas Tray is available starting December 16 for $9.99.
Specially Selected Pesto Linguine or Spaghetti with Clam Sauce
Aldi is launching new frozen pasta dinners this winter that are ready to heat and eat. Its linguine with cherry tomatoes and pesto, and its spaghetti with white wine clam sauce and a little chili pepper for some acidity and heat, are two elevated dinner options that require no prep work.
The Specially Selected Pesto Linguine or Spaghetti with Clam Sauce are available starting December 16 for $4.49 per package.
Season's Choice Eggplant Cutlets or Fries
The Season's Choice Eggplant Cutlets are perfect when you want to whip up an eggplant parm or sandwich without all the dredging and frying. The eggplant fries are also by Season's Choice and are a great way to add veggies into an appetizer spread or to just enjoy on their own as a snack with a side of marinara.
The Season's Choice Eggplant Cutlets or Fries are available starting December 16 for $4.99 each.
Aldi Firecracker Taquitos: Street Corn or Refried Bean
Aldi is bringing two new taquito types to its frozen food section. The first is a street corn variety made with a street-corn style sauce, plus jalapeños and lime juice for a hint of heat and acidity. The second is a refried bean variety made with black beans, onions, and garlic, plus seasonings like chili powder and cumin for spice, as well as cheeses and jalapeños.
Aldi Firecracker Taquitos are available starting December 16 for $4.99 per box.
Clancy's Popcorn: White Chocolate Peppermint or Hot Cocoa
Add this to your list of unique treats to try: hot cocoa-flavored popcorn. There are few details about what's in it, but it allegedly tastes just like a sweet cup of cocoa. Another option: peppermint popcorn. Made with white chocolate and peppermint, it's a blend of richness and a minty fresh flavor. Serve them in these fun, festive $6 Aldi bowls.
Clancy's Popcorn are available starting December 16 for $2.99 per package.
Park Street Deli Pretzel Bites: Dulce de Leche or Cinnamon
Swap the traditional mustard or cheese sauce for a sweet pretzel pairing instead. Park Street Deli is launching pretzel bites with dulce de leche, a sweet, milk-based sauce that contrasts nicely with the salty, rich bite of soft pretzels. The pretzel bites also come in a second flavor with a sweet cinnamon dip.
The Park Street Deli Pretzel Bites are available starting December 23.
Specially Selected Mushroom & Truffle Pinsa Flatbread
This flatbread is perfect for popping into the oven on a day when you don't feel like making dinner. It's made with an oval pinsa crust similar to pizza dough, along with a mushroom truffle sauce and roasted mushrooms. It's also topped with mozzarella, fontina, and parmesan.
The Specially Selected Mushroom & Truffle Pinsa Flatbread is available starting December 23 for $5.99.
Specially Selected Roman Style Pizza
Aldi is bringing some new Specially Selected Roman-style pizzas to store shelves with options like cheese and pepperoni. However, the difference is that these are thick-crust, rectangular-shaped pizzas that fit perfectly on a sheet pan. They're great to throw in the oven on as an easy dinner.
The Specially Selected Roman Style Pizzas are available starting December 30 and cost $9.99.
Stonemill Fine Himalayan Pink Salt
Stonemill Fine Himalayan Pink Salt has no additives and no anti-caking agents. Himalayan pink salt's hue is just a result of its mineral makeup, but it's relatively similar in taste and nutrients — and not much different in nutritional value — to sea salt. However, it's one of the best salts to stock in your pantry to make food taste amazing.
The Stonemill Fine Himalayan Pink Salt is available starting December 30 for $4.99.