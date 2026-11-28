While grocery stores always have certain staple items in stock, they like to give shoppers something to keep coming back for in the way of new product launches and the return of fan-favorite products. Each month, new items hit store shelves at Aldi, whether coming back around from a prior year or as a fully new launch.

For December, Aldi has 18 new products — some of which even come in a variety of flavors — that are worth adding to the cart. They're all relevant to the season, whether it's a sweet holiday donut or a cozy frozen meal that's perfect for a cold night. There are even some easy appetizers great for holiday hosting or for popping into the oven on game day. Everything from hearty frozen pizzas to light, fluffy brioche treats made the list, and these will all be on shelves at varying points throughout the month, so you might have to make a few trips.