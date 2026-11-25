Forget Graham Crackers: Make Apple Pie More Delicious With This Rich, Tangy Crust
I still remember the first time my mother gleefully showed off her apple pie — made in her mother's apple pie tin, mind you — with its golden brown lattice top that had a generous helping of caramel sauce. The dessert table is one of the star attractions of the holiday meal, and the iconic American apple pie has its rightful place on the dessert table. Slightly tart, generously sweet, and studded with spices like cinnamon and clove, the classic apple pie is a knockout labor of love. While many turn to the typical pie dough made with butter, lard, or even graham crackers, there's another base to take into consideration: cream cheese.
A cream cheese pie crust uses only four ingredients: cream cheese, unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, and salt, and the method is just as simple as its standard brethren. Using a 1-to-1 ratio of cream cheese to butter, mix cream cheese with butter before gradually adding in all-purpose flour until it forms into a homogeneous doughy mixture. That's it — you have a rich and moist pie crust that's literally as easy as — well, apple pie.
The crust differs slightly as it renders a more moist, rich texture and tangy flavor as opposed to super buttery. Furthermore, the acidity and tang balance the sugars and warming spices of the apple pie filling.
Your guide to a successful cream cheese pie crust
This crust can easily be mixed by hand or with a food processor or stand mixer. (For me during the holidays, it's whichever requires both minimal cleanup and counter space.) The addition of these two fats to the flour helps limit the formation of gluten, which is key to giving you all those beloved flaky-but-not-brittle layers. The cream cheese of choice is entirely up to the baker's preference — that said, we vote for the Tillamook brand, which ranked number one in our blind taste test of cream cheeses.
Like all pastry doughs, it's important that both the butter and the cream cheese be ice cold to prevent melting and making sure you achieve those flaky layers that we all love about a pie crust. It's also important to let your cream cheese pie crust rest wrapped in the fridge for at least 20 minutes (I personally chill mine for at least an hour), so the gluten has a chance to relax and the butter and cream cheese can firm back up. Forgoing this step will lead to a tough dough that will shrink when baked. When rolling, don't be discouraged if you find it to be more of a tough, brick consistency as opposed to its standard cousin — it will become more forgiving the thinner it's rolled. A teaspoon of baking powder to the mixture would also help tenderize and help the moist crust achieve more flaky layers. And lastly, should you find that your dough errs on the drier side, stream in a bit of ice cold water and cider vinegar to ensure that the dough is properly bound.