I still remember the first time my mother gleefully showed off her apple pie — made in her mother's apple pie tin, mind you — with its golden brown lattice top that had a generous helping of caramel sauce. The dessert table is one of the star attractions of the holiday meal, and the iconic American apple pie has its rightful place on the dessert table. Slightly tart, generously sweet, and studded with spices like cinnamon and clove, the classic apple pie is a knockout labor of love. While many turn to the typical pie dough made with butter, lard, or even graham crackers, there's another base to take into consideration: cream cheese.

A cream cheese pie crust uses only four ingredients: cream cheese, unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, and salt, and the method is just as simple as its standard brethren. Using a 1-to-1 ratio of cream cheese to butter, mix cream cheese with butter before gradually adding in all-purpose flour until it forms into a homogeneous doughy mixture. That's it — you have a rich and moist pie crust that's literally as easy as — well, apple pie.

The crust differs slightly as it renders a more moist, rich texture and tangy flavor as opposed to super buttery. Furthermore, the acidity and tang balance the sugars and warming spices of the apple pie filling.