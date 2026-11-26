One of the ways to achieve the crispiest grilled cheese you've ever had is to add mayonnaise. Those who are averse to the controversial ingredient, or those who simply need a heartier upgrade, might want to try using duck fat next time. Duck fat is basically rendered fat that was pulled from the bird's skin and meat. It is commonly used in the culinary world when roasting potatoes and creating a confit, among other things. Some people prefer it over tallow and lard because it contains less saturated fat.

Other than helping achieve a pleasant crisp on your grilled cheese, duck fat also contributes a touch of sweetness and a decadent, savory kick. For comparison, mayonnaise gives a subtle sharpness and a pronounced richness. Butter can also give a sweeter spin, but it doesn't have the meaty, umami richness of duck fat. Adding it to your grilled cheese is pretty straightforward; just use it as a replacement for butter or mayonnaise, spreading it over the exterior of the bread and putting the sandwich into a pan that's set on medium-low to medium heat. Cook until everything is melted and the duck fat has helped turn your bread the perfect golden brown.

There are jars of duck fat available in grocery stores, but a lot of home cooks make it in the comfort of their own kitchens because it's easy to prepare and generally cheaper than buying it jarred. If you don't want that extra step when whipping up a savory grilled cheese, turn to the pre-made duck fat.