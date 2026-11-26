Goodbye To Mayo: Give Grilled Cheese An Even Heartier Upgrade With This Rich, Savory Spread
One of the ways to achieve the crispiest grilled cheese you've ever had is to add mayonnaise. Those who are averse to the controversial ingredient, or those who simply need a heartier upgrade, might want to try using duck fat next time. Duck fat is basically rendered fat that was pulled from the bird's skin and meat. It is commonly used in the culinary world when roasting potatoes and creating a confit, among other things. Some people prefer it over tallow and lard because it contains less saturated fat.
Other than helping achieve a pleasant crisp on your grilled cheese, duck fat also contributes a touch of sweetness and a decadent, savory kick. For comparison, mayonnaise gives a subtle sharpness and a pronounced richness. Butter can also give a sweeter spin, but it doesn't have the meaty, umami richness of duck fat. Adding it to your grilled cheese is pretty straightforward; just use it as a replacement for butter or mayonnaise, spreading it over the exterior of the bread and putting the sandwich into a pan that's set on medium-low to medium heat. Cook until everything is melted and the duck fat has helped turn your bread the perfect golden brown.
There are jars of duck fat available in grocery stores, but a lot of home cooks make it in the comfort of their own kitchens because it's easy to prepare and generally cheaper than buying it jarred. If you don't want that extra step when whipping up a savory grilled cheese, turn to the pre-made duck fat.
Tips for adding duck fat to your grilled cheese
Another way to incorporate duck fat in your grilled cheese is to apply it in equal parts alongside butter, either to your bread or to the pan you'll cook the sandwich in. This gives you the best of both worlds: a slightly milky flavor, a touch of earthy savoriness, and a creamier consistency. As well, duck fat has a smoke point of 375 degrees Fahrenheit, a bit higher than butter's 350 degrees. This makes it a useful fat for sauteing veggies to go in your sandwich. If you're looking to add more umami and jammy sweetness to your grilled cheese, cook caramelized onions in a cast iron skillet using duck fat instead of your regular oil. It brings a delicious depth to the alliums without being overwhelming.
Pretty much any cheese you enjoy on this classic sandwich works with duck fat, but one great option is an American cheese and mozzarella combination. American cheese is versatile, introducing a subtle salty flavor and a gooey consistency, whereas mozzarella upgrades it into a glorious cheese pull. For something more bold, habanero jack cheese and white cheddar also work, giving your grilled cheese a fiery hint and a tangy character. You can also add other condiments that improve grilled cheese. Anything from savory jams to chimichurri to hot sauce of all kinds are worth trying with a decadent duck-fat crisped grilled cheese.