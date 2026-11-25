Crafty Home Cook Mistakes Cornstarch For Powdered Sugar, Ends Up With A Decadent Dipping Sauce
If, like me, you're a bit of a kitchen improviser, you might agree that some of the best culinary discoveries happen by mistake. Or, in some cases, they happen when something has gone entirely wrong. And this is certainly the case here — one home cook reflected on a pretty epic ingredient mix-up of their own in a Reddit post. In their own words: "Soooo cornstarch and powdered sugar look really similar. Also sweet béchamel cheese sauce is fantastic with apple slices."
By mixing up cornstarch and powdered sugar, the poster seems to have created a sweet take on béchamel, the classic white sauce that is one of the five mother sauces traditionally made by combining butter and flour with milk. Béchamel is the sauce used in Italian lasagna and it's often the base of other cheese sauces, such as the one in mac and cheese. And while it's not usually an ingredient, cornstarch can be used in these sauces as a thickener. Unfortunately, cornstarch bears a close resemblance to another powdery substance in the kitchen.
Powdered sugar, not to be confused with granulated sugar, is sugar that's been finely ground to a powdery finish so it can be used for dusting desserts. And while its texture already looks like cornstarch, sometimes it even contains cornstarch to prevent clumping. That does not mean, however, they are interchangeable ingredients. Not normally, anyway.
How to replicate this saucy mishap yourself
We've all been there, accidentally adding the wrong ingredient to a recipe in a momentary lapse of judgement. And when the accident is this monumental — such as adding sugar to a savory, cheesy, sauce — you'd be forgiven for throwing it all out and starting again. But after mixing the two up, this Redditor created a sweet dipping sauce, which really is a testament to making the best out of a bad situation. They turned a full-on mistake into a dessert-style dip that would actually work with all kinds of fruit, from apple slices to strawberries, pear wedges, and even cookies and graham crackers. While the addition of sugar meant it was not going anywhere near a lasagna, it still served a purpose for dessert.
So if you wanted to recreate this idea a little more intentionally, you could instead make a simple sweet cream cheese dip, which is probably the easier route over trying to make a white sauce with powdered sugar. Simply beat softened cream cheese and then add powdered sugar and milk until you have a consistency that you can dunk things into for dipping. You could turn it into a frosted sugar cookie dip by adding sprinkles, add cocoa powder and chocolate chips to replicate a brownie batter dip recipe, or add lemon curd to create a lemon cheesecake dip.
There's another lesson in this story. Yes, it's always a good idea to pivot when life throws you a curveball and turn it into something delicious. But it's an even better idea to keep all your pantry ingredients labeled in the first place.