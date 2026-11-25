If, like me, you're a bit of a kitchen improviser, you might agree that some of the best culinary discoveries happen by mistake. Or, in some cases, they happen when something has gone entirely wrong. And this is certainly the case here — one home cook reflected on a pretty epic ingredient mix-up of their own in a Reddit post. In their own words: "Soooo cornstarch and powdered sugar look really similar. Also sweet béchamel cheese sauce is fantastic with apple slices."

By mixing up cornstarch and powdered sugar, the poster seems to have created a sweet take on béchamel, the classic white sauce that is one of the five mother sauces traditionally made by combining butter and flour with milk. Béchamel is the sauce used in Italian lasagna and it's often the base of other cheese sauces, such as the one in mac and cheese. And while it's not usually an ingredient, cornstarch can be used in these sauces as a thickener. Unfortunately, cornstarch bears a close resemblance to another powdery substance in the kitchen.

Powdered sugar, not to be confused with granulated sugar, is sugar that's been finely ground to a powdery finish so it can be used for dusting desserts. And while its texture already looks like cornstarch, sometimes it even contains cornstarch to prevent clumping. That does not mean, however, they are interchangeable ingredients. Not normally, anyway.