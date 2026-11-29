Skip Bell Peppers: 10 Vegetables You Should Be Stuffing Instead
Bell peppers are easy to prep, palatable, and colorful — which is why this veggie is often enjoyed roughly chopped in stir-fries, fajitas, scrambled eggs, or stuffed with a variety of savory ingredients. This pepper variety leans sweet, making it easy to incorporate into a number of dishes. But you may find bell peppers to be a bit overplayed, or pricey depending on where you shop. For some, they cause inflammation, which may leave you wondering about other veggies you can use in your next stuffed dish.
There are many other vegetables that serve as great alternatives for this meal. These stuffed dishes are often baked in the oven after the filling is incorporated, ensuring all components are properly cooked through. Many chefs will even grill their vegetable of choice before baking for added smoky flavor. This style of dish offers a bit more excitement than if you were to merely serve up a stew or a tray bake.
When it comes to the ingredients that make up the base, most recipes contain a type of protein. It's combined with other savory fillings, which are chopped down to ensure the textures marry together as the stuffed veggies cook. Depending on which of these vegetable options you choose, there are many ways to pair new flavor, texture, and variety alongside this dish's base ingredients.
Sweet potatoes
We've all had our fair share of baked potatoes, so it's worth trying a stuffed sweet potato to change it up a bit. Playing into the slightly sweet, caramelized flavors inherent in baked sweet potatoes, you can incorporate a range of grated cheeses, topped with fresh chopped herbs. To make this dish more robust, consider adding chopped avocado (or guacamole) or jalapeños, either of which pair nicely alongside protein-rich beans, ground beef, and olive oil.
Tomatoes or tomatillos
There are many ways that you can build stuffed tomatoes or tomatillos (meaning "little tomato" in Spanish") at home. Leaning into the bright acidity of this vegetable, you may choose to create a cheesy, rice-based stuffing — balancing acidity with creamy richness. You could also use a mixture of bread, chives, and mustard, offering a hearty, pungent kick. As you can expect, there will be many variations of the same dish depending upon its origin. For example, you may go for Greek stuffed tomatoes, known as gemista, or try your hand at making a Roman version of this dish called pomodori con riso.
Eggplant
Eggplant is another great option when it comes to stuffed vegetable dishes. You could go any number of directions with this meal, depending on the cuisine you're feeling the most inspired by. For one, try making an Italian stuffed eggplant variation, one that pulls in comforting flavor from mozzarella and tomato. Or, if you're partial to Moroccan-inspired recipes, you could incorporate lentils or lamb, topped with pine nuts for well-rounded flavor. You may also go for a harissa beef recipe that pulls in new flavor alongside familiar base ingredients, like rice and vegetables, that are often used in stuffed bell peppers.
Zucchini
Zucchini is another endlessly customizable vegetable, offering a nice way to repurpose leftover ground beef. You can also stuff your zucchini with proteins like sausage, lamb, or ground chicken, allowing other flavors from peppers, tomatoes, onion, and garlic to round out the dish. You could also try placing the cored out zucchinis into a dish and baking them with red sauce overtop — complete with cheese and fresh herbs to garnish. For those who are vegetarian, you can skip the protein, just use breadcrumbs as an alternative.
Mushrooms
You've likely had stuffed mushrooms before, often topped with melted cheese and fresh herbs. This dish is reliable, delicious, savory, and can be adapted around different varieties of mushrooms depending on flavor and texture. Try portobello mushrooms for larger portions, or bite-sized white button mushrooms — there's no wrong choice here. This dish is easily made vegetarian by using fillings like rice, various grains, breadcrumbs, or ground nuts. On the other hand, you could opt for a meat-based filling and top it with extra fine breadcrumbs for a crispy result.
Artichokes
Stuffed artichokes may not be the first veggie you think of, but they make for a delicious alternative to bell peppers. For example, these creamy, cheesy Sicilian-style stuffed artichokes could be the next crowd favorite at your gathering. This is because they provide a sturdy base and interesting flavor that is easy to combine with savory, herbaceous aromatics. Many will join the flavors in this dish with brightness from citrus, balanced with slightly astringent white wine — both of which help to round out the dish and a wide range of its accompanying fillings.
Avocados
Avocados are another vegetable that make for a delicious swap. This dish can be served either grilled, baked, or simply enjoyed at room temperature. If you prefer to use the avocado at fridge or room temp, try mixing together a chilled tuna stuffing with red onion and garlic. For other recipes, you may choose to bake the avocado after it's been stuffed. This combination is particularly delicious when filled with chicken. For those who like a bit of spice, try making a buffalo chicken stuffed avocado, or a vegetarian-friendly spicy bean and feta option.
Jalapeños
Jalapeño poppers are easily a crowd favorite when it comes to cheesy, spicy appetizers. But you may not have considered using them as a stuffed bell pepper alternative. Slice the peppers in half down the middle — once sliced, you can fill them with a blend of cream cheese, cheddar, bacon, and chives. Otherwise, you could stuff the peppers whole, chopping an opening across the stem side. Other varieties of this dish are seasoned with cayenne, paprika, and garlic for savory flavor sure to balance out with sauteed ground beef. For those who want something slightly less spicy, try using poblano peppers alternatively.
Squash
In time with the autumnal season, squash makes for a delicious, warming, festive dinner. You can opt for a number of squash varieties, like acorn or butternut for example. This vegetable pairs nicely with ground beef, cheese, and fresh chopped aromatic herbs. That said, you may need an option for the vegetarians in your life as well. In that case, swap the ground meat with your preferred grains, quinoa, or rice instead. Once baked, squash becomes slightly sweetened, boasting a softened texture that is sure to complement a number of fillings and flavors.
Pumpkin
Even further into the realm of autumnal dishes, you could make stuffed pumpkin. Though it may seem unexpected, this vegetable serves as the perfect complement to a wide variety of proteins and grains, such as barley or buckwheat. Warming and hearty, you could also utilize turkey mince or ground beef, blended with vegetables like kale, broccoli, and cheese for a delicious twist. If you're wanting to stay away from meat, try stuffing this veggie with a rice and mushroom blend, featuring added brightness and a textural pop from cranberries or pomegranate seeds as garnish. Finish this meal off by tying in some fresh herbs like chopped rosemary or parsley.