Bell peppers are easy to prep, palatable, and colorful — which is why this veggie is often enjoyed roughly chopped in stir-fries, fajitas, scrambled eggs, or stuffed with a variety of savory ingredients. This pepper variety leans sweet, making it easy to incorporate into a number of dishes. But you may find bell peppers to be a bit overplayed, or pricey depending on where you shop. For some, they cause inflammation, which may leave you wondering about other veggies you can use in your next stuffed dish.

There are many other vegetables that serve as great alternatives for this meal. These stuffed dishes are often baked in the oven after the filling is incorporated, ensuring all components are properly cooked through. Many chefs will even grill their vegetable of choice before baking for added smoky flavor. This style of dish offers a bit more excitement than if you were to merely serve up a stew or a tray bake.

When it comes to the ingredients that make up the base, most recipes contain a type of protein. It's combined with other savory fillings, which are chopped down to ensure the textures marry together as the stuffed veggies cook. Depending on which of these vegetable options you choose, there are many ways to pair new flavor, texture, and variety alongside this dish's base ingredients.