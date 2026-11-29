A sandwich is the ultimate versatile dish that can be dressed up in myriad ways, with turkey being a common meat. Whether you choose sliced deli meat or leftover chopped turkey from a Thanksgiving meal, this poultry adapts well to both savory and sweet sandwich fillings. However, if you tend to find turkey meat bland due to its subdued flavor, brighten it up in a snap by covering both pieces of bread with a few tablespoons of earthy Italian pesto.

Pesto is easy to make at home with parmesan, basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and garlic. Achieve the same vibrantly professional results you see in cookbooks by blanching the basil leaves to make their color sing before blending them. Make red pesto for a slightly sweeter alternative that marries red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes, or recreate Giada De Laurentiis' creamy white pesto with ricotta. Alternatively, you can opt for store-bought pesto and jazz it up by incorporating extra garlic or sprinkling in red pepper flakes for a spicy delight.

Quality turkey is also essential for an unforgettable turkey and pesto sandwich. The breast is known for being lighter on flavor and easy to dry out when overcooked. However, the dark thigh meat contains higher amounts of fat and collagen, creating more flavor. Turkey deli meat consists of breast meat, so you could shred or slice turkey thigh meat instead to achieve that extra flavor. Many automatically think of sliced turkey for a sandwich, but shredded turkey is also a great choice that adds textural variety and can even be tossed in the pesto sauce.