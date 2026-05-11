Giada De Laurentiis Gives Her Pesto A Creamy Twist With 2 Tasty Swaps

Giada De Laurentiis is our sage for all things Italian. The celebrity chef and cookbook author became a household name thanks to her series "Everyday Italian," which helped make Italian cooking approachable. And more than two decades later, she's still showing us new and exciting twists on classic foods. On Instagram and her lifestyle website Giadzy, she puts a fresh spin on pesto sans basil and the sauce's signature pine nuts. Now, this may seem jarring for some pesto-lovers, but De Laurentiis isn't opposed to taking an unconventional approach to food. She does, after all, prefer to eat her pasta as leftovers.

According to De Laurentiis' Giadzy post, all you really need for pesto is a combination of crushed ingredients. So, no, you will find no basil here (outside of a garnish). Instead, this pesto consists of ricotta and toasted walnuts, along with garlic, Parmesan, olive oil, salt, and lemon zest. Without basil, this pesto has a heartier, richer (rather than herbaceous) flavor. And swapping pine nuts for walnuts gives the sauce a unique complexity. Plus, there's no risk of pine mouth when you leave out those tiny pinoli.

As the chef describes it on Instagram: "This white pesto is similar to a creamy Alfredo, but super fresh." Simply toast walnuts and blend them in a food processor. Then add the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth, toss with your favorite pasta, and enjoy. Simple as that. The ricotta is creamy and fresh, perfectly balanced by the Parm, and given a warm, toasty edge thanks to the walnuts, with the lemon zest's citrusy twang shining through.