White rice's prevalence in the culinary world can't be overstated. It's in countless dishes — including desserts like rice pudding — and is consumed widely worldwide. Despite its ubiquitous nature and mild flavor that takes well to numerous seasonings, it lacks nutrients like fiber due to its refining process. One way to add more fiber to your rice with the added benefit of bumping up the protein is to mix it with quinoa. FoodData Central from the USDA states that 1 cup of cooked quinoa contains 5 grams of dietary fiber and 8 grams of protein. This nutrient profile is higher than even brown rice, which has more nutrients than white due to retaining the germ and bran.

A common mistake that can ruin rice is not using the right water-to-rice ratio, so it's essential to have the correct measurements when cooking it with quinoa. Combine 1 cup of rice and 1 cup of quinoa with about 2 cups of water. Use 2 ½ cups when cooking on the stove versus using the rice cooker to take into account any potential burning and maintain a fluffy texture. You might add a smaller proportion of quinoa if you're new to eating it or want to do a practice run before making this a dinnertime staple.

Once cooked, quinoa and rice serve as a tender fiber-filled and protein-rich base for a grain bowl made with roasted chicken, pepper steak, falafel, or vegetables. It also works as a side for main dishes when seasoned with herbs and spices like cumin, curry powder, basil, or parsley. Cooking the mix in chicken bouillon or broth is another way to instantly give it 10 times the flavor with a savory pantry staple.