Rice Gets 10 Times The Flavor With This Savory Pantry Staple

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Rice is filling and reliable, but on its own, it can be a bit boring. Thankfully, a staple you likely already have in your pantry can help you make rice a little more exciting: chicken bouillon. While many of us only think of using chicken bouillon to add flavor to soup, it can serve as a culinary jack of all trades when it comes to savory dishes. Believe it or not, it's even culinary queen Martha Stewart's salty secret weapon for deepening the flavor of her dishes.

Bouillon is a concentrated seasoning product that typically includes dehydrated chicken stock, herbs, and salt, so using it can pack a serious flavor punch when added to rice. You can add bouillon directly to the water you're using to cook the rice. If your rice is already cooked, you can mix the bouillon with just enough hot water for it to dissolve and toss the mixture with the cooked rice. If you're already cooking your rice in broth or stock, you'll want to cut back on the amount of bouillon you use so you don't end up with a super-salty end result. Let's take a look at a few more things you'll want to keep in mind when adding flavor to your rice with chicken bouillon.