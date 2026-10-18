Rice Gets 10 Times The Flavor With This Savory Pantry Staple
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Rice is filling and reliable, but on its own, it can be a bit boring. Thankfully, a staple you likely already have in your pantry can help you make rice a little more exciting: chicken bouillon. While many of us only think of using chicken bouillon to add flavor to soup, it can serve as a culinary jack of all trades when it comes to savory dishes. Believe it or not, it's even culinary queen Martha Stewart's salty secret weapon for deepening the flavor of her dishes.
Bouillon is a concentrated seasoning product that typically includes dehydrated chicken stock, herbs, and salt, so using it can pack a serious flavor punch when added to rice. You can add bouillon directly to the water you're using to cook the rice. If your rice is already cooked, you can mix the bouillon with just enough hot water for it to dissolve and toss the mixture with the cooked rice. If you're already cooking your rice in broth or stock, you'll want to cut back on the amount of bouillon you use so you don't end up with a super-salty end result. Let's take a look at a few more things you'll want to keep in mind when adding flavor to your rice with chicken bouillon.
Things you'll want to keep in mind when adding chicken bouillon to rice
When you're browsing the bouillon section of the grocery store (it's typically located near the soups and broths), you'll see that you have quite a few different options. Chicken bouillon certainly adds a delicious flavor to rice, but you can use vegetable or beef bouillon too. You'll notice that some bouillon varieties are sold in cubes, while others are sold in powder form. Bouillon cubes can be convenient, but you have more control over how much you add with a tub of powder, and it's easier to measure out the perfect amount once you have an idea of exactly how much bouillon flavor you like in your rice. While you're browsing bouillon options, you'll likely see some other flavor bases, like Better Than Bouillon, a concentrated flavor base sold as a paste – this can work well for rice too.
The taste of bouillon is pretty strong, so you'll want to start with a small amount when jazzing up your rice; you can always add a bit more after your rice is finished. You should also consider what else you'll be adding to your rice after it's done cooking. If you're pairing it with something super flavorful like slow cooker barbacoa, you might want to take it easy on the bouillon so you don't end up with too much salt in your dish. No matter what dish you're making, taking your rice to the next level with chicken bouillon is a quick, simple, and delicious way to upgrade your meal.