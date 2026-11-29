How many tuna sandwiches have you had in your life? If you're reading this article, the answer is probably a lot. For me, a good tuna sandwich is more than a great lunch. It is a comfort. There is nothing I love more than a creamy dollop of tangy tuna salad sandwiched between two slices of bread. Whether it's a super cheesy tuna melt or a regular old sammy, I simply can't get enough. And I rarely, if ever, turn one down. That being said, tuna sandwiches can be a bit monotonous — that is, if you don't make the most of the sandwich's topping opportunities (topportinities?).

Now, the topping possibilities are pretty much endless. As long as it fits, and is edible, you can plop it on a tuna sandwich, but that doesn't mean you should. So, to save you the trouble of diving into the infinite, we've gathered fourteen tuna sandwich toppings that will seriously perk up your next meal. These options range from briny to cheesy, and even a tiny bit sweet. Some are chewy and others are crunchy, but every one of our choices will make for a fantastic dish. So go ahead and grab a few cans of your favorite tuna, because you'll definitely want to give these a go.