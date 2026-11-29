14 Toppings That Belong On Your Next Tuna Salad Sandwich
How many tuna sandwiches have you had in your life? If you're reading this article, the answer is probably a lot. For me, a good tuna sandwich is more than a great lunch. It is a comfort. There is nothing I love more than a creamy dollop of tangy tuna salad sandwiched between two slices of bread. Whether it's a super cheesy tuna melt or a regular old sammy, I simply can't get enough. And I rarely, if ever, turn one down. That being said, tuna sandwiches can be a bit monotonous — that is, if you don't make the most of the sandwich's topping opportunities (topportinities?).
Now, the topping possibilities are pretty much endless. As long as it fits, and is edible, you can plop it on a tuna sandwich, but that doesn't mean you should. So, to save you the trouble of diving into the infinite, we've gathered fourteen tuna sandwich toppings that will seriously perk up your next meal. These options range from briny to cheesy, and even a tiny bit sweet. Some are chewy and others are crunchy, but every one of our choices will make for a fantastic dish. So go ahead and grab a few cans of your favorite tuna, because you'll definitely want to give these a go.
Potato chips
You know what a creamy tuna salad sandwich could use? A little crunch. And what gives a better crunch than a potato chip? No, potato chips are no stranger to a good sandwich, but they are underutilized in the mayo-based salad category. Adding sour cream and onion, pickle, or salt and vinegar chips is a sure fire way to perk up your sandwich. But really there is no way to go wrong. Just follow your heart (and taste buds).
Pesto
Pesto is packed with flavor: the fresh, green taste of basil contrasts perfectly with the rich, cheesy taste of its Parmesan and pine nut base. Pesto is used on everything from pasta to paninis, and it just might be the thing to brighten up your next tuna sandwich. Smear on your bread before adding your salad or add it to mayo for a richer touch. You can also add pesto to the base of your salad to double up the flavor.
Avocado
Avocado on that? We think yes — at least when it comes to tuna salad sandwich. The creamy, green fruit adds just a touch of flavor and lots of amazing texture to your lunch. Make it pop even more with a few pieces of bacon for savory flair.
Pickled red onions
Pickled red onions are sharp, tangy, and have just the right amount of crunch. In short: they're perfect for a zippy tuna salad sandwich. Use a batch of quick pickled onions for a bright snap of flavor. Apple cider vinegar can give a lovely, slight sweetness, though you can use any vinegar you please. Add to a lettuce wrap for maximum freshness, or to a tuna melt for a punch of fresh flavor.
Olive Tapenade
Olives are already a staple in many tuna salad recipes, so the olive base tapenade spread is a natural choice for the classic sandwich. Plus, tapenade has the added benefit of having a bright lemon flavor and a pickled caper taste. Spread liberally on your bread and enjoy the melding of olive and tuna salad.
Bacon
Bacon is a cheat code for any and all sandwiches (yes, even the classic peanut butter and jelly). So of course it works in a tuna salad sandwich. The smoky, salty, ever-so-tasty breakfast meat makes for a fantastic tuna salad topper. Add a bit of lettuce, mayo, and tomato for a BLT plus tuna twist, or let your bacon and tuna be copilots on your sandwich. Either way, you're in for a truly tasty time.
Nori
Nori makes for a great snack and an even better tuna sandwich filling. Of course, why wouldn't it? This umami sheet of oceanic flavor will bring out similar flavors in your plain old tuna salad, instantly upgrading the school lunch classic. Want to take it a step further? Pop some miso into your batch of tuna salad. That will give even more dimension to this classic sandwich. Serve it up on a toasted sesame bagel for even more flavor.
Pickled carrots
We've already covered pickled onions, yes, but pickled carrots might just be the topping to beat. They're super crunchy, and they're mild yet slightly tangy in flavor. In short: they're perfect. And they'll make a lovely if unexpected topper to your tuna salad, giving much-needed variation in texture while still keeping things fresh. I like adding a quick pickled ribboned carrots for this purpose, but matchstick carrots also work beautifully.
Pickled Beets
With their slightly sweet and earthy flavor, there's no beating beets. Though they might not be the most obvious tuna sandwich topping, they're quite delicious for the purpose, especially if they are pickled. This will give them a zip that is incredibly tasty, but doesn't overshadow its distinct taste — and said distinct taste perfectly complements the creamy, savory taste of tuna salad.
Parmesan crisps
Want something crunchy that packs more of a cheesy, umami wallop than regular old potato chips? Why not try adding some Parmesan crisps to your next tuna salad sandwich? This will give both a lovely texture and a super cheesy taste that works incredibly well with tuna salad. You can even take things to the next level and dress your tinned fish in Caesar dressing and capers too for a fun, twice-the-salad twist.
Pickled egg
More pickles? Always. And anything pickled, as far as I'm concerned, can adorn a tuna sandwich. Yes, that includes eggs. Eggs already make a pretty regular appearance in tuna salad, but they also make a great topping for your sandwich. In their pickled form, they can add even more tangy flavor.
Roasted red pepper
Roasted red peppers add a sweetness and charred depth that can really take your tuna salad over the top. It adds both depth and freshness that simply can't be replicated. Added to a creamy tuna salad, this topping will take your sandwich from boring to downright gourmet. Use jarred roasted red peppers or make them from scratch. Pair with a pepper jack cheese for little spice, or maybe even a few pieces of pickled red onion for a little zip.
Kimchi
Kimchi is a fermented wonder, and packed with spicy, umami flavor that really, truly can work wonders as a tuna salad topping. Paired with, say, a sriracha tuna salad, this cabbage-based dish can really work wonders. Just make sure not to use too much, and chop it into small pieces before topping your sandwich for an easier bite.
Pickled jalapeños
Let's finish on a spicy note, with pickled jalapeños. These tangy, perfectly-spiced rings of pepper will add a nice, savory, but unexpected twist to your usual tuna sandwich. This topping totally works as-is for a last minute tuna salad addition. You can also fix up your salad to suit the topping: Add a bit of cream cheese to your tuna salad, plus cheddar and bacon as toppings alongside your jalapeños for a jalapeño popper-inspired sandwich. You could even turn that tuna sandwich into a tuna melt for even more appeal.