Swap The Salt In Your Tuna Salad For The Ultimate Umami Upgrade

Tuna salad is just one of those foods. The creamy, tangy, protein-packed salad is a lunch staple. Usually consisting of a can of tuna combined with mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and other fillings such as onion or celery, the dish is as basic as it is delicious. But sometimes the classic mayo-based salad can feel a bit too basic. However, there is no need to put that can of tuna back in the pantry. Instead, try giving your tuna salad a scoop of deliciousness by adding in miso to your recipe.

The fermented soybean paste can give your salad a good dose of umami, and makes an interesting replacement for salt in the dish. Miso is a key ingredient in Japanese cuisine, and offers a complex, warm taste that rounds out the flavors of many dishes from soup to chocolate chip cookies. Miso can do the same for your tuna salad sandwich as well. The umami elements of miso add a savory depth to tuna salad that salt simply can't. There is also a sweetness to miso (especially white miso) that is both unexpected and tasty. Trust on this one, once you make your tuna salad with miso, the salad will taste incomplete without it.