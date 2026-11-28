Who decreed that burgers always need to be eaten in buns? There's no law that says burgers can only be eaten when they're sandwiched between bread. On the contrary, we're all quite familiar with lettuce-wrapped burgers. But there is something else that delivers a better burger: rice paper. Cooked rice paper is crunchy and crisp, which creates a lovely contrast against a juicy patty, whether you're making a classic smash burger with all the fixings or a meat-free version. This little trick has been going viral online, and for good reason — it's like a burger meets a spring roll, a food mash-up that you shouldn't argue with.

In place of bread, you're just going to use rice paper wrappers, those thin and almost translucent sheets that are most known for making fresh Vietnamese summer rolls. Eaten that way, they're first softened in water. But for burgers, they get dipped into beaten eggs instead. The eggs help create a slightly more sturdy outer layer (the exterior of a summer roll would not make for a good burger holder). It's also worth using three sheets of rice paper per burger to make a thick enough bread swap that holds everything together.

After being dipped into beaten eggs, the rice paper sheets are layered on top of each other in a small bowl, which creates a little well for the cooked patty to slip inside of. Any cheese or toppings go on next, and then the sides of the rice paper are folded over to seal everything. Sprinkling some sesame seeds on top of the paper can give you that classic burger bun look. The burger can then be pan-fried, air fried, or baked until crisp and golden.