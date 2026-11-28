Not Buns, Not Lettuce Wraps: Make Your Burgers With This Crispy Bread Swap Instead
Who decreed that burgers always need to be eaten in buns? There's no law that says burgers can only be eaten when they're sandwiched between bread. On the contrary, we're all quite familiar with lettuce-wrapped burgers. But there is something else that delivers a better burger: rice paper. Cooked rice paper is crunchy and crisp, which creates a lovely contrast against a juicy patty, whether you're making a classic smash burger with all the fixings or a meat-free version. This little trick has been going viral online, and for good reason — it's like a burger meets a spring roll, a food mash-up that you shouldn't argue with.
In place of bread, you're just going to use rice paper wrappers, those thin and almost translucent sheets that are most known for making fresh Vietnamese summer rolls. Eaten that way, they're first softened in water. But for burgers, they get dipped into beaten eggs instead. The eggs help create a slightly more sturdy outer layer (the exterior of a summer roll would not make for a good burger holder). It's also worth using three sheets of rice paper per burger to make a thick enough bread swap that holds everything together.
After being dipped into beaten eggs, the rice paper sheets are layered on top of each other in a small bowl, which creates a little well for the cooked patty to slip inside of. Any cheese or toppings go on next, and then the sides of the rice paper are folded over to seal everything. Sprinkling some sesame seeds on top of the paper can give you that classic burger bun look. The burger can then be pan-fried, air fried, or baked until crisp and golden.
Tips for the crispiest and tastiest rice paper burger
The goal for a rice paper burger is that it should be crispy, so the biggest thing to avoid is too much moisture. First, let the cooked burger patty cool before adding it to the paper. Secondly, this may not be the burger for delicate, heat sensitive, or watery toppings like lettuce and tomato. But that doesn't mean you can't play with different fillings in a rice paper burger. While it's important to be mindful of loading up too many of them as the burger needs to be properly sealed, you can get creative.
A more classic cheeseburger would only require cheese and dill pickles. For a a Big Mac-version, use some Big Mac sauce (either a homemade version or Walmart's Great Value Secret Sauce, which is the store-bought condiment that's nearly an exact replica). Lovers of a little heat can add jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, and sriracha mayo, while plant-based eaters can use dairy-free counterparts. Of course, while this rice paper version has many of the same qualities of a burger, don't expect it to behave the exact same way. Don't load too many saucy or wet ingredient, eat it while it's hot, and be prepared to use a knife and fork if you get too generous with the toppings.