Give Creamed Corn Outback Steakhouse-Style Flavor With One Cheesy Addition
Who doesn't love a good steakhouse side? While the steaks are the star of the show at a good steakhouse, the sides are certainly important supporting actors. The classics, of course, include loaded baked potatoes, creamed spinach, mac and cheese, and sauteed mushrooms. However, there's one delicious side you don't always see on a steakhouse menu: creamed corn.
For diners that aren't into spinach but still love that creamy texture, creamed corn is a great side to pair with a nicely cooked steak. One steakhouse chain that knows its way around a good bowl of creamed corn is Outback Steakhouse. With options such as bacon mac and cheese, a baked sweet potato with honey and brown sugar, and delicous loaded mashed potatoes, it's easy to overlook Outback's Parmesan Creamed Corn, but believe us, it's worth the order.
While the steakhouse chain obviously doesn't disclose its recipe, you can easily create a similar dish using fresh or frozen corn kernels. Remove the corn from the cob if you're using fresh, or thaw and drain frozen corn. Saute the corn with shallots in butter for a few minutes, add heavy cream and milk with seasonings of your choice, such as salt, pepper, and paprika, then simmer for a few more minutes. At the end of the process, add Outback's key ingredient — the glorious parmesan cheese — and mix until it's fully melted and incorporated. Garnish with some thyme leaves, a little more grated parmesan, and you're good to go. Keep in mind, you can also use canned corn — Wegmans is our favorite brand — but drain the liquid and wash the kernels before cooking.
Take Outback Steakhouse's Parmesan Creamed Corn to the next level
To take Outback Steakhouse's Parmesan Creamed Corn side dish up a notch, add some protein. Some nicely crisped bacon is an obvious choice, but you might consider ham, shredded chicken, or even a little bit of diced steak, such as New York strip or ribeye. You could also incorporate other cheeses, such as cheddar, smoked Gouda, or even queso fresco. You get a touch of heat from paprika, but other options, such as poblano peppers, chile flakes, or jalapeños, really crank the spice level up.
Outback Steakhouse's Parmesan Creamed Corn is a winner of a side. The corn provides a little bite to offset the creaminess of the dish, and finishing it with parmesan adds a savory note to the inherent sweetness of the corn. Social media diners who've tried the dish have plenty of good things to say about it, including TikToker Daryl Pease, who called it "very rich and buttery" while noting the addition of onions and peppers, and YouTuber Daym Drops, who called it "a quite tasty four [out of five]." Professional chefs have also complimented Outback's Parmesan Creamed Corn, mentioning it alongside other steakhouses that serve a great version of this side dish, such as Del Frisco's Double Eagle and The Capital Grille.
While creamed corn isn't always the first side you notice on a steakhouse menu — if it's on there at all — this dish is an excellent option. It's rich and decadent, with the complementary savory and creamy notes you expect from a solid steakhouse side dish. Next time you're dining at Outback Steakhouse, consider adding it to your order.