Who doesn't love a good steakhouse side? While the steaks are the star of the show at a good steakhouse, the sides are certainly important supporting actors. The classics, of course, include loaded baked potatoes, creamed spinach, mac and cheese, and sauteed mushrooms. However, there's one delicious side you don't always see on a steakhouse menu: creamed corn.

For diners that aren't into spinach but still love that creamy texture, creamed corn is a great side to pair with a nicely cooked steak. One steakhouse chain that knows its way around a good bowl of creamed corn is Outback Steakhouse. With options such as bacon mac and cheese, a baked sweet potato with honey and brown sugar, and delicous loaded mashed potatoes, it's easy to overlook Outback's Parmesan Creamed Corn, but believe us, it's worth the order.

While the steakhouse chain obviously doesn't disclose its recipe, you can easily create a similar dish using fresh or frozen corn kernels. Remove the corn from the cob if you're using fresh, or thaw and drain frozen corn. Saute the corn with shallots in butter for a few minutes, add heavy cream and milk with seasonings of your choice, such as salt, pepper, and paprika, then simmer for a few more minutes. At the end of the process, add Outback's key ingredient — the glorious parmesan cheese — and mix until it's fully melted and incorporated. Garnish with some thyme leaves, a little more grated parmesan, and you're good to go. Keep in mind, you can also use canned corn — Wegmans is our favorite brand — but drain the liquid and wash the kernels before cooking.