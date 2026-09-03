For The Best Mashed Potatoes Of Your Life, Make Them Outback Steakhouse Style

While there are a number of items you should avoid ordering at Outback Steakhouse, there's one side dish from the Tampa-based chain that's far too delicious to ever make it onto that list. Outback just might have the best mashed potatoes of your life, and it's extremely easy to make them yourself at home. The key to this delectable side dish is in its toppings. You won't find gravy, which, though classic, wouldn't fit with how Outback does its mashed potatoes. Instead, the chain borrows from the concept of the loaded baked potato.

There's the tang of sour cream to contrast with salty, savory bacon bits. The whole thing is then topped with two types of shredded cheese that melt over the hot potatoes, and finished with a healthy sprinkling of chopped scallions. The result yields all the richness and exciting mouthfeel of an actual loaded baked potato, so if that's a dish you love, recreating this decadent mashed version is worth a shot. All you have to do is cook your mashed potatoes and load them up with all your favorite baked potato fixings. To really nail it, though, it's important to have a good potato base.