The key to making steakhouse-style green beans at home is to make sure they're properly cooked while being perfectly seasoned. For me, this means cooking trimmed haricots verts in olive oil and an ample amount of minced garlic until they're al dente and slightly blistered. The Outback Steakhouse-style route is in similar fashion: take washed and trimmed haricots verts, sauté them in a combination of extra-virgin olive oil and butter until al dente, and toss with some brown sugar or even some sugar in the raw. The touch of sweetness makes for a delicious contrasting flavor to hearty and savory mains.

Cooking any green — let alone, any vegetable — in bacon and onions is a surefire way to amp up the flavor, and to also ensure your picky eaters get some greens in them. The Outback method can also be adapted to the Texas Roadhouse-style green bean, which has been a divisive topic among customers, with some believing the chain uses canned as opposed to fresh due to their overly soft texture. Fry up thick slices of applewood-smoked bacon in a non-stick skillet, remove, saving a tablespoon or so of bacon fat. Sauté chopped onion in the reserved bacon fat, and when almost done, add the green beans until al dente. Toss with some brown sugar, a drizzle of soy sauce, and crumbled bacon pieces, and you have a Texas Roadhouse upgrade.

As for the Saltgrass method, flash-frying is akin to deep-frying without the splatter and clean-up: add an inch or so of olive oil to a straight-sided skillet, and once it reaches 350 degrees Fahrenheit, drop in a handful of green beans (being careful not to overcrowd the oil, or the temperature will drop) for five to 10 seconds, remove, and season immediately.