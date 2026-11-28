For The Best Green Beans At Home, Make Them Steakhouse Style
Green beans are the unsung heroes of the steakhouse side game. A green bean fanatic myself, I often find them to be the star of the show when done right and perfectly cooked and seasoned — I sometimes finish them before even approaching the main protein in which I ordered. Whether it be cooking them in bacon fat, steaming, boiling, or roasting, everyone has their preferred method of prep for the tender green vegetable, and so, too, does your favorite steakhouse chain.
Not all steakhouse green beans are created equal; I have my own perception as to the properly cooked green bean that I want to stack up with a slice of my medium-rare rib-eye. Texas Roadhouse cooks its green beans down slowly in smoky bacon and onion broth, and also adds a dash of both brown sugar and soy sauce, delivering a slightly sweet and savory Southern bite. The Aussie favorite Outback has a different approach to green beans, steaming haricots verts (a longer, thinner French variety of green beans) in a butter sauce and topping them with a dusting of brown sugar for a touch of sweetness. Saltgrass Steakhouse uses the flash-frying method, in which the green beans are submerged in oil for a matter of seconds as opposed to several minutes. And Logan's Roadhouse serves them simply boiled and seasoned with salt and pepper. All of this leaves ample room for experimentation and adjustments when making your preferred side at home.
Steakhouse-style green bean adaptations
The key to making steakhouse-style green beans at home is to make sure they're properly cooked while being perfectly seasoned. For me, this means cooking trimmed haricots verts in olive oil and an ample amount of minced garlic until they're al dente and slightly blistered. The Outback Steakhouse-style route is in similar fashion: take washed and trimmed haricots verts, sauté them in a combination of extra-virgin olive oil and butter until al dente, and toss with some brown sugar or even some sugar in the raw. The touch of sweetness makes for a delicious contrasting flavor to hearty and savory mains.
Cooking any green — let alone, any vegetable — in bacon and onions is a surefire way to amp up the flavor, and to also ensure your picky eaters get some greens in them. The Outback method can also be adapted to the Texas Roadhouse-style green bean, which has been a divisive topic among customers, with some believing the chain uses canned as opposed to fresh due to their overly soft texture. Fry up thick slices of applewood-smoked bacon in a non-stick skillet, remove, saving a tablespoon or so of bacon fat. Sauté chopped onion in the reserved bacon fat, and when almost done, add the green beans until al dente. Toss with some brown sugar, a drizzle of soy sauce, and crumbled bacon pieces, and you have a Texas Roadhouse upgrade.
As for the Saltgrass method, flash-frying is akin to deep-frying without the splatter and clean-up: add an inch or so of olive oil to a straight-sided skillet, and once it reaches 350 degrees Fahrenheit, drop in a handful of green beans (being careful not to overcrowd the oil, or the temperature will drop) for five to 10 seconds, remove, and season immediately.