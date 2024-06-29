Cook Your Canned Green Beans In Bacon Fat And Never Look Back

Canned foods are easy and affordable, but flavor-wise, foods like canned vegetables aren't always as appealing as the fresh ones. That's why you need to take them up a notch by adding some seasoning or cooking them in a way that infuses them with other flavors. In the case of canned green beans, try cooking them in bacon fat for a fuller, richer flavor — once you try it, you'll never cook them another way.

If you've ever cooked bacon in the oven or in a pan, you've likely noticed it creates a ton of liquid fat as it heats. Although you can certainly drain the fat and throw it away, it also provides the perfect medium for cooking other dishes while offering a ton of smoky flavor. Bacon comes in a few different forms: Hickory, applewood, or maplewood smoked, just to name a few. And each one builds a different kind of flavor when it's used to cook something else.