Increasing protein intake is certainly popular these days, but what about fiber? If you've been on social media at all lately, you've probably come across conversations about about fibermaxxing. This trend is all about getting more fiber in your diet. Most Americans aren't getting enough fiber in their diets, so it's a good trend to hop on (via the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine). Adults under 50 years old should be getting 25 to 38 grams of fiber per day, depending on age and gender.

One way to fibermax your snacks? Add roasted chickpeas (also called garbanzo beans) to your pantry. They're a super easy and convenient way to boost your fiber and plant-based protein intake. These little snacking beans are crunchy, savory, and so satisfying. Plus, they're travel-friendly. Take them to work, on a trip, or out for a day with the kids. They'll help tide you over in between meals, because of their fiber and protein content.

According to the USDA, these little legumes have 17.9 grams of fiber and 21.4 grams of protein per 100-gram serving, which is about 1 cup. Just one snack of these roasted chickpeas every day will get you much closer to your plant-based protein and fiber goals.