For An Easy Fiber Boost Anytime, Reach For This Underrated Crunchy Snack (That's Also Protein-Packed)
Increasing protein intake is certainly popular these days, but what about fiber? If you've been on social media at all lately, you've probably come across conversations about about fibermaxxing. This trend is all about getting more fiber in your diet. Most Americans aren't getting enough fiber in their diets, so it's a good trend to hop on (via the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine). Adults under 50 years old should be getting 25 to 38 grams of fiber per day, depending on age and gender.
One way to fibermax your snacks? Add roasted chickpeas (also called garbanzo beans) to your pantry. They're a super easy and convenient way to boost your fiber and plant-based protein intake. These little snacking beans are crunchy, savory, and so satisfying. Plus, they're travel-friendly. Take them to work, on a trip, or out for a day with the kids. They'll help tide you over in between meals, because of their fiber and protein content.
According to the USDA, these little legumes have 17.9 grams of fiber and 21.4 grams of protein per 100-gram serving, which is about 1 cup. Just one snack of these roasted chickpeas every day will get you much closer to your plant-based protein and fiber goals.
Give roasted chickpeas a flavor boost
The good thing about this incredible snack is that you don't have to just eat plain roasted chickpeas every day. Adding salt to your roasted chickpeas is the first step, as salt just makes everything taste better, but stopping there would get a tad boring. Fortunately, there are endless opportunities to use some spice blends to get a variety of flavored roasted chickpeas so you're never bored with this satisfying, high-protein, and high-fiber snack.
Try using smoked paprika for a smoky flavored roasted chickpea. Add a little garlic powder and black pepper, preferably freshly cracked for the best flavor. A spicy blend works well here, too. Sprinkle on some chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. You can also swap out the chili powder for cayenne or crushed red pepper flakes, depending on what you like best and what you have in your pantry. Curry roasted chickpeas are also delicious. Mix your roasted chickpeas with curry powder, turmeric, and cumin.
You don't have to stick to chomping on this tasty treat as just a snack, either. Sprinkle some on your salad or soup for lunch for an amazing crouton alternative. It adds a crunchy texture to your lunch that can help make it more satisfying. You can even make a three-ingredient side dish with these fiber-packed legumes. Just replace the canned chickpeas with roasted chickpeas and you have a crunchy, tasty lunch. Roasted chickpeas are so easy to store and take with you when needed. It's a great snack to have in your bag or purse so you have something when hunger strikes. Learn how to roast your own chickpeas so you can try your favorite spice blends.