Give A Whole Turkey Breast Oodles Of Tangy Flavor With One Dressing From Your Fridge
Forget messy compound butters, complicated overnight brines, or 83-ingredient spice rubs. Whether you're whipping up a quick dinner or panicking about hosting a holiday meal, the easiest way to give a whole turkey breast oodles of tangy flavor is with some Italian salad dressing. We don't blame you for giving bottled shortcuts the side-eye, but a zesty vinaigrette is the antidote to the driest bits of your bird. Slick with fragrant oil, it easily coats and seasons every square inch of a bone-in or boneless breast, while acetic acid lightly tenderizes lean meat fibers so they stay succulent under high heat.
The process is ridiculously simple, which should come as a welcome relief to anyone stressed out over getting the best Thanksgiving sides on the table. You tuck your turkey breast into a resealable bag or shallow glass dish, coat it with dressing, and let it chill. Then, before roasting, grilling, or air-frying, blot the breast dry with paper towels so the exterior gets perfectly browned and crispy.
Let's talk turkey before you get started, because a few things can go wrong if you're not careful. First, limit your marinating time to just a few hours. An overnight soak only seems like a good idea until the acid in your dressing breaks down the meat until it's mushy. It's also important to avoid creamy vinaigrettes since prolonged heat can curdle the eggs or cream, and too much time in the oven turns even nicely emulsified options into a greasy mess. Stick with a translucent dressing for the best results, preferably a low-sugar option that's less likely to scorch before your bird is done cooking.
Doctor your dressing to make a more complex marinade for your turkey breast
Store-bought dressing is one way to never stress over Thanksgiving turkey again, but consider making a few culinary tweaks before slathering it all over your breast. For example, it's easy to liven up a basic, boring bottle by using it as a flavor base. Stir in a spoonful of Calabrian chile paste or crushed red pepper flakes to warm things up. Muddling fresh sage leaves and a pinch of crushed fennel seeds straight into the dressing hint at savory sausage stuffing. Meanwhile, a splash of soy sauce or finely grated ginger can create a more complex, Asian-influenced flavor.
When it's time to cook your turkey breast, remember to brush fresh dressing over the top every once in a while to achieve a glossy brown sheen. Avoid the raw marinade that's been mingling with the meat unless you boil it first. That said, while your turkey is resting, there's no reason to leave the flavorful pan juices behind when you can deglaze your roasting pan with a little dry white wine or broth to create a tangy reduction that's lighter than gravy but equally delicious.
There's nothing wrong with serving Italian dressing-marinated turkey breast with traditional mashed potatoes, but creamy parmesan polenta or lemony orzo are delicious Mediterranean-inspired pairings. Of course, everyone knows leftovers are where it's really at. But, rather than predictable turkey and cheddar or club sandwiches, try warm turkey paninis with fontina, arugula, and spicy cranberry sauce that enhances the zingy dressing instead.