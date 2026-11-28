One of the best things about tuna salad is how easy it is to make. You might be able to whip up the very same dish a thousand times without ever thinking twice about what's going inside. The fact that even just salt, pepper, and mayo technically check the tuna salad box makes it a real no-brainer. But those scant ingredients don't make it very much fun. Some tuna upgrades are as fast as they are simple, and a bit of the giardiniera you might associate with Chicago's iconic Italian beef, for example, can help you create a new sandwich classic.

Italian giardiniera (which varies slightly from Chicago-style) is usually a melange of pickled vegetables like cauliflower, peppers, celery, carrots, and green beans. It also typically skips the oil-packing step you'll see in Chicago, so it mixes better without the dish becoming too unctuous. Like all good pickles, the vegetables become more vinegar-forward during the preservation process, but each one still retains a distinct, fresh essence and notable crunch. Plus, some of them, namely the peppers, celery, and carrots, are items that you might include in a tuna salad anyway.

Another thing to keep in mind is that Italian giardiniera's veggies are often jarred larger than its Windy City counterpart, so you'll need to cut them down to size to mingle seamlessly with your tuna salad. But the matter of seconds it takes to give it all a rough chop is more than worth it for the flavor impact. Additionally, there are a few other small ingredient tweaks that will enhance the giardiniera even further.