A tomato sandwich is one of those quick meals that tastes its best during the summer, when locally-grown tomatoes are at their peak. Still, you can enjoy this sandwich any time of year, but if the tomatoes aren't in their prime (we've all seen those pale grocery store fruits on the shelves in mid-January), you might be looking for another way to bring flavor to this sandwich. The one thing that will take it to the next level? A few spoonfuls of chow-chow.

Classic tomato sandwiches are made with five ingredients: thick-sliced tomatoes and mayonnaise on white bread with some salt and pepper. But if you want a little more zest in this dish, then chow-chow, the Southern condiment made from diced pickled vegetables, adds incredible tang and a sweet-pungent flavor to so many dishes — and it belongs on your tomato sandwich, too.

Though exact recipes vary, chow-chow is often made with veggies like cabbage and green tomatoes, plus onions and peppers — and whatever else needs to be picked from the garden at the end of the season. It's soaked in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, salt, and other aromatics or seasonings. The result is a perfectly-pickled spread that can last for several months in the fridge.