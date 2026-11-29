Tomato Sandwiches Have 100x More Flavor When You Add This Tangy Southern Condiment
A tomato sandwich is one of those quick meals that tastes its best during the summer, when locally-grown tomatoes are at their peak. Still, you can enjoy this sandwich any time of year, but if the tomatoes aren't in their prime (we've all seen those pale grocery store fruits on the shelves in mid-January), you might be looking for another way to bring flavor to this sandwich. The one thing that will take it to the next level? A few spoonfuls of chow-chow.
Classic tomato sandwiches are made with five ingredients: thick-sliced tomatoes and mayonnaise on white bread with some salt and pepper. But if you want a little more zest in this dish, then chow-chow, the Southern condiment made from diced pickled vegetables, adds incredible tang and a sweet-pungent flavor to so many dishes — and it belongs on your tomato sandwich, too.
Though exact recipes vary, chow-chow is often made with veggies like cabbage and green tomatoes, plus onions and peppers — and whatever else needs to be picked from the garden at the end of the season. It's soaked in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, salt, and other aromatics or seasonings. The result is a perfectly-pickled spread that can last for several months in the fridge.
Boost your tomato sandwich with chow-chow
The amount of chow-chow you add is up to you, but you want it to add flavor without completely taking away from the tomatoes and mayonnaise. Just a spoonful or two should be enough. The mayonnaise in the sandwich is meant to balance the tomatoes' acidity, so if you're adding that tangy chow-chow as well, it wouldn't hurt to go heavier on the mayonnaise to make sure the sandwich isn't too tangy. Plus, the chow-chow has moisture, and extra mayonnaise creates a layer between the wet ingredients and the bread, which prevents the bread from getting soggy.
If you're looking for another way to balance out the sandwich from the tangy chow-chow and acidic tomatoes, you can add any other rich, fattier ingredients. Crumbled bacon or a slice of mild cheese are both good options, but you don't want to remove the tomatoes as the focus, so only add one or the other. Add just enough of either ingredient to build contrast rather than turning this into some kind of BLT. Or, you can even just season the tomatoes with seasoned salt to help add savoriness.