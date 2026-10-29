Don't Settle For Bland Tomato Sandwiches — Shake On This Staple Seasoning Blend

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Tomato sandwiches are a staple in my household. They're something I wait all year for, practically becoming a giddy schoolgirl when I spot the first peak-season tomatoes at the farmers market each summer. Whether served for lunch or enjoyed as a snack, there's something incredibly satisfying about biting into a juicy sandwich that requires little more than a handful of ingredients. And no matter how you slice it, the tomato sandwich is a classic worth celebrating. Whether you prefer yours in its simplest form, with a sprinkling of flaky sea salt, transformed into a grilled cheese, or dressed up with an often-overlooked seasoning like za'atar, it's a sandwich that holds a special place in the hearts of Southerners like myself. But there's one seasoning that truly changed my perception of the tomato sandwich: Lawry's Seasoned Salt.

I still remember my first tomato sandwich with Lawry's. My mother would whip up a batch, playfully cutting circles out of soft white bread with a ring mold before giving each slice a generous schmear of Duke's mayonnaise. (I'm not the only one who swears by the brand — chefs do, too.) But rather than reaching for flaky sea salt, she'd grab Lawry's Seasoned Salt, one of her favorite pantry staples that she always has on hand. That combination of pillowy bread, juicy tomato, tangy mayonnaise, and savory seasoning has stuck with me for nearly three decades, and it remains my preferred way to make a tomato sandwich.