The 13 Best New Candy Releases Of 2026 (So Far)
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There are so many ways to satisfy your sweet tooth with candy these days. From Swedish and American candies to social media-fueled trends such as freeze dried and sour confections, the world of candy really is making strides in this quartile of the 21st century. And 2026 has truly been a banner year for these sweets. It seems that every day there is a new candy to enjoy, and it can be difficult to know where to start. But not to fret, because we've scoured the internet (and many a candy store) to find the absolute best new candy products released (so far) in 2026.
Below, you'll find 13 innovative, fantastical, and, of course, delicious new-to-the-market candies. And don't worry, there is something for everyone's taste. So welcome all ye gummy fans, sour heads, caramel enthusiasts, chocoholics, and peanut butter fanatics — you're in for a real treat.
Warhead LoudMouth Bites
Crunchy, sour, and with a popping surprise, these Warhead LoudMouth Bites made a big, and fun, impact on the candy scene this year. These candies are made by CandyRific in collaboration with Warhead. They come in three flavors: green apple, watermelon, and blue raspberry, and each candy contains 100 pieces of popping crystals. This treat took home the 2026 Most Innovative New Product Award (MINPA) at the Sweets & Snacks Expo. It's easy to see why. The combo of crunch, fuzzing pops, and sour flavor is an intense but incredibly fun combo. These are $1.79 for a 0.7 ounce bag.
Issei Mochi Gummies Dark Chocolate Covered Cherry
Who doesn't love a good chocolate covered cherry? This combo is a well-worn classic. But perhaps it needs a fresh spin, which is exactly what Issei did with its new Dark Chocolate Covered Cherry Mochi Gummies. Now, mochi is having a bit of a moment, and there are plenty of these rice-based gummy treats on the market. But what sets this candy apart is its dark chocolate coating, not a common thing in the mochi confection game. Each 4-ounce bag is $9.99.
Skittles Pop'd Halloween
Freeze dried candy is different from regular candy in that it has a crispy, "popped" take on familiar confections. It is well-trodden ground at this point, but that doesn't mean it isn't delicious, and recently, Skittles has been working overtime to make its own take on the trend. The brand's "Pop'd" candies are crispy, airy, and delicious, and they were one of the best new candies in 2024 when they launched. The new 2026 Halloween flavors are no different. These come in five terrifying flavors: Red Raspberry, Ghostly Lime, Blood Orange, Cursed Apple, and Beastly Blackberry. The candies are sold in 5.5-ounce bags.
Haribo Crazy Skeletons
Okay, so Haribo Crazy Skeletons aren't entirely new. They've previously been sold in international markets. But in 2026, these half-sweet and half-sour candies finally made their way stateside. These spooky, scary skeletons come in three split flavors: the half-green, half-purple gummies are kiwi and cherry, the yellow and orange is pineapple and blood orange, and the pink and purple candies are strawberry and black currant. As the spooky season has passed, these might not still be available, but look out for them in 2027.
Tony's Chocolonely Filled Bars
These are really, truly a chocolate enthusiast's dream come true. Tony's Chocolonely, a chocolate brand known for its ethically-minded confections and truly delicious chocolate has come out with two new filled chocolate bars in gooey caramel sea salt crunch and creamy milk chocolate ganache flavors. These bars cost about $5.99 each, though this price point can vary based on retailer.
Skittles Gummies Fuego
Swicy, the highly marketable flavor combo of sweet and spicy, has really hit the big time. And Skittles is cashing in on the trend with its delicious new Gummies Fuego. These fruity candies are coated in chili for a punch of heat, and come in raspberry, watermelon, mango, strawberry, and lemon flavors. The gummies are available in 4.2-ounce and 5.8-ounce bags, and are perfect for anyone who likes their sweet treats to have a little heat.
Squashies Sour Cherry and Apple
Squashies are soft, chewy candies with a texture that's somewhere between a gummy and a marshmallow, and feature two contrasting flavors in each piece (raspberry and cream is the most common). This newest flavor, Sour Cherry and Apple, is really something special. Each candy has a slightly sour tinge and a distinctly apple and cherry flavor. A 5-ounce bag costs $2.49 at Target.
Skittles Gummy Crystals
Skittles is at it again and its bringing its candy innovation straight to TikTok Shop. The candy brand released its new Gummy Crystals exclusively to the app in 2026. These candies feature a chewy, gummy base and a crunchy exterior. They come in two different flavor variations: Tropical Splash and Original. The Tropical Splash bag includes pink lemonade, fruit punch, pineapple, mango melon, and watermelon gummies. The Original, on the other hand, includes the classic strawberry, lemon, grape, orange, and green apple.
Dr Pepper Gummy Bottles
Made in collaboration with Frankford candies, these Dr Pepper Gummy Bottles are exactly what every soda fan has been praying for for years. The candies feature a Dr Pepper flavor and are made in the shape of soda bottles, similar to the classic cola bottle gummy candy. They are perfect for snacking on as you sip a can of your favorite soft drink. You can find these at Dollar Tree and online.
M&Ms Mint Crunchy Cookie
This new candy has it all. It is minty, crunchy, and cookie-filled. We're talking, of course, about none other than M&M's new Mint Crunchy Cookie flavor. This candy launched in August and is a Walmart exclusive. Each piece tastes like delicious, candy-coated Thin Mint, and will satisfy any out-of-season Girl Scout Cookie cravings. This new flavor is currently being sold in two sizes, 2.83-ounce and 7.4-ounce packs.
Haribo Balla Bites and Balla Bites Sour
Haribo may be over 100 years old, but the German candy company still has some new treats up its sleeves, and these Balla Bites and Balla Bites Sour are proof. Each candy consists of a chewy exterior and a super soft interior for a truly unique snacking experience. These were released in August and come in regular and sour variations. Flavors include lemon, blackberry, apple, orange, strawberry, and wild berry.
Reese's Pieces Chocolate Cookie
Here is yet another cookie-infused candy find. This time, the candy-coated cookie comes by way of Reese's Pieces. These feature the same signature candy shell and peanut butter filling, except they also include a chunk of chocolate cookie at the center. The candy originally launched in July 2026, and is sold in 2.5 and 7.6 ounce packs.
Twix Bits
It looks like the classic cookie, caramel, and chocolate candy bar is finally getting a fresh spin. Early in 2026, Mars released a new "Bits" version of the candy. These small orbs of sweetness feature a caramel-flavored cookie center and a coating of chocolate. They're fantastically crunchy and endlessly snackable. These candies are currently being sold in Share, Treating, and Sharing Size. Grab a bag and enjoy them at the movies, on the road, or just as a nice afternoon nibble.