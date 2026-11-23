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There are so many ways to satisfy your sweet tooth with candy these days. From Swedish and American candies to social media-fueled trends such as freeze dried and sour confections, the world of candy really is making strides in this quartile of the 21st century. And 2026 has truly been a banner year for these sweets. It seems that every day there is a new candy to enjoy, and it can be difficult to know where to start. But not to fret, because we've scoured the internet (and many a candy store) to find the absolute best new candy products released (so far) in 2026.

Below, you'll find 13 innovative, fantastical, and, of course, delicious new-to-the-market candies. And don't worry, there is something for everyone's taste. So welcome all ye gummy fans, sour heads, caramel enthusiasts, chocoholics, and peanut butter fanatics — you're in for a real treat.