Swedish Candy Vs American Candy: What Makes Them Different?

Everyone's obsessed with Swedish candy these days. It's having a moment in the spotlight, sweeping TikTok with #swedishcandy posts featuring bright, sugar-coated gummies in all shapes of hearts, skulls, ovals, and red-striped twists. Sour and sweet gummies are at the center of the Swedish candy craze, with flavors and textures that might be new to an American palate. Instead of American sour candies like Warheads and Sour Patch Kids, or other single-color and flavor offerings, most Swedish gummies contain several flavors apiece.

There was such a demand for Swedish candies at the beginning of 2024 that retailers announced strings of delays in filling orders through the first half of the year. And while the passion for Swedish candy got its start on social media, it's picked up real-world traction. People line up around city blocks for treats outside places like Bon Bon candy company in New York, waiting for their little pink bag of gummy goodies. They're adding Swedish candy to orders from DoorDash and Uber Eats. At Bon Bon, the gummies are so popular they've hired a "candy bouncer" to keep order around the place as they serve customers. The world of Swedish candy is much different than that in the U.S. and Americans are diving in headfirst.