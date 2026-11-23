There is a lot of stuff to find within the walls of Costco, from its loss-leading, fan-favorite rotisserie chickens and enduring $1.50 hotdog combos to, of course, those ever-so-essential bulk-sized goods. But one of the wholesale club's most well-loved features is its bakery section. The Kirkland bakery has staple items (like those amazing cream cheese danishes) that draw in buyers year after year, but Costco also rolls out a new lineup of goods to make the most of the current season.

From the beloved mini carrot cakes in spring to its peppermint bark that people wait for during the winter holidays, you'll find something good all year round. That said, the hands-down best season for the Costco bakery has to arguably be fall. This is the time of year that brings all things pumpkin and spice to the bakery, and every shelf is filled with resplendent, delicious, autumnal treats. We've gathered eight of the best fall seasonal bakery items that you simply must try at Costco. So go ahead and grab a seasonal latte and tuck into this cozy, tasty, and well-spiced list.