8 Best Costco Fall Bakery Items You'll Find In 2026, Hands Down
There is a lot of stuff to find within the walls of Costco, from its loss-leading, fan-favorite rotisserie chickens and enduring $1.50 hotdog combos to, of course, those ever-so-essential bulk-sized goods. But one of the wholesale club's most well-loved features is its bakery section. The Kirkland bakery has staple items (like those amazing cream cheese danishes) that draw in buyers year after year, but Costco also rolls out a new lineup of goods to make the most of the current season.
From the beloved mini carrot cakes in spring to its peppermint bark that people wait for during the winter holidays, you'll find something good all year round. That said, the hands-down best season for the Costco bakery has to arguably be fall. This is the time of year that brings all things pumpkin and spice to the bakery, and every shelf is filled with resplendent, delicious, autumnal treats. We've gathered eight of the best fall seasonal bakery items that you simply must try at Costco. So go ahead and grab a seasonal latte and tuck into this cozy, tasty, and well-spiced list.
S'mores cookies
For many, the evening bonfire is an essential part of autumn. Gathering around a warm fire as the day fades into chilly night is a pleasure matched only by the accompanying s'mores. But what if you don't have time to make a bonfire nor the effort to prepare s'mores? Costco has you covered with its seasonal s'mores cookies. These feature chunks of graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate chips, and are full of nostalgic appeal. The cookies come in a pack of 24 and cost $10.99.
Pumpkin pie
This choice probably comes as no surprise to any Costco fan worth their gourd. Costco's iconic pumpkin pie is a beloved staple of its bakery lineup, and for good reason. This massive, 12-inch pie features a creamy pumpkin filling and a buttery (but butter-less) crust. It's big enough to feed everyone at Thanksgiving dinner, or just to have on hand for your family's seasonal, pumpkin cravings. The best part? This massive pie is pretty cheap to boot, and costs only about $6.00 (depending on warehouse location).
Pumpkin cheesecake
If Costco's pumpkin pie is a bit too run-of-the-mill for you, but you still want something super sweet and pumpkin-y, try the pumpkin cheesecake. This huge (does Costco do anything by halves?) cheesecake features layers of rich, autumnal flavor. It has a graham cracker crust, pumpkin cheesecake base, a pumpkin whipped cream topping, and a final flourish of graham cracker crumbs on top. It weighs 4.5 pounds (that's a lot of pumpkin), and costs around $21.99 (though price may vary).
Maple pecan coffee cake
This next treat is for pecan lovers. Costco's new maple pecan coffee cake is everything an autumnal treat should be: sweet, buttery, and full of warm, nutty flavor. This cake has a maple créme cake base with a brown sugar pecan crumble at the center and a healthy topping of pecan streusel for good measure. Plus, it is topped with a drizzle of icing for even more sweetness.
Pumpkin bar cake
Arguably, there are few things better than a Costco bar cake, especially the chocolate chip cookie one. But for the pumpkin lovers among us, this seasonal flavor might just be the one to beat. The pumpkin bar cake consists of a base of pumpkin sponge, a pumpkin mousse filling, and a whipped cream topping (think pumpkin pie in cake form). Bring it to Thanksgiving for a slightly non-traditional dessert choice, or just grab it all for yourself. This cake costs about $20.
Cinnamon rolls
Would it be fall at Costco without the chain's ooey, gooey, and ginormous cinnamon rolls? These come in a pack of six, packed into a round tin pan, and feature a brown sugar cinnamon swirl with a lovely cream cheese icing. They're perfect for serving as a quick breakfast or delicious dessert. Pop them in the oven for just a few minute to give these an even cozier spin. Go ahead and add these to your grocery list. Each container costs about $15.00.
Cherry and fig bread
Costco's cherry and fig bread may not be as outwardly impressive as, say, its huge pumpkin pie or cheesecake, but it does pack a whole lot of flavor. This bread is made with sourdough and includes dried red cherries and figs as well as chia, flax, and pumpkin seeds for phenomenal texture. It isn't too sweet but has plenty of flavor. Use this for toast to accompany a rustic breakfast or make it the bookend for your Thanksgiving leftover sandwich. Each loaf costs about $8.99.
Cookies and cream cupcakes
This fall treat packs the flavors of cookies and cream in cupcake form. These come in packs of twelve and cost $8.99. Each treat features a cookies and cream cupcake base and a fluffy buttercream frosting complete with little Oreo cookie bits folded in. This is great for anyone who gets bored of the usual spiced and gourd-based autumnal desserts.