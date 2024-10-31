Costco's Long-Awaited Holiday Bark Is Officially Making A Comeback

Costco always has its shelves stocked with incredible seasonal products as the holidays arrive, offering the best selection of stocking stuffers and snack trays for every party on your list. You can get everything from Christmas trees to holiday wines, and even a holiday wine advent calendar, at the wholesale giant. This year Costco is getting into the holiday spirit by putting out one of its most popular seasonal treats a little early. On the heels of putting out all of the famous fall favorites like Pumpkin Streusel Muffins, or the 5-pound Pumpkin Cheesecake, Costco has put Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark back in the bakery.

The news broke on Instagram in an October 29 video post by Laura Lamb, owner of the account Costco Hot Finds. The video shows a shopper discovering Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark and taking it home to open on the counter, with text over the video that reads: "I was surprised, but happy to see it back so early." Costco hasn't yet made a statement about restocking the popular treat. Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark didn't arrive on Costco shelves until mid-November last year, which means the holidays are coming early for anyone who loves this holiday candy.