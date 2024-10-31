Costco's Long-Awaited Holiday Bark Is Officially Making A Comeback
Costco always has its shelves stocked with incredible seasonal products as the holidays arrive, offering the best selection of stocking stuffers and snack trays for every party on your list. You can get everything from Christmas trees to holiday wines, and even a holiday wine advent calendar, at the wholesale giant. This year Costco is getting into the holiday spirit by putting out one of its most popular seasonal treats a little early. On the heels of putting out all of the famous fall favorites like Pumpkin Streusel Muffins, or the 5-pound Pumpkin Cheesecake, Costco has put Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark back in the bakery.
The news broke on Instagram in an October 29 video post by Laura Lamb, owner of the account Costco Hot Finds. The video shows a shopper discovering Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark and taking it home to open on the counter, with text over the video that reads: "I was surprised, but happy to see it back so early." Costco hasn't yet made a statement about restocking the popular treat. Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark didn't arrive on Costco shelves until mid-November last year, which means the holidays are coming early for anyone who loves this holiday candy.
What is Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark?
Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is sheet candy made in the traditional peppermint bark fashion and broken up into large pieces for sale. Laura Lamb of Costco Hot Finds didn't report the price of this year's round of peppermint bark, but other shoppers have since reported seeing the 21-ounce containers retailing for $14.99. Last year's batch sold for $9.99 at most locations, but prices vary at different Costco warehouses.
Fans of the fabled peppermint bark rave about its texture, pointing out the irresistible, melt in your mouth feel. Creamy, pure white and dark chocolate provide a sweet base for a blast of wintery freshness provided by crushed peppermint candy. Great on the counter as an afternoon treat or on a holiday charcuterie board, Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark is bringing Christmas to Costco a little early.
The warehouse giant isn't stopping its early roll-out of holiday treats at peppermint bark. Wine advent calendars are already on the shelves, alongside an ever-growing stockpile of Thanksgiving and Christmas themed items. And Costco is ringing in the holidays with a deal on Costco memberships running from now through January 31, 2025. New members will get a $45 gift card when they sign up for a Costco Membership until the deadline.