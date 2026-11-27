A can of tomato soup can be a beautiful thing. It's the steamy companion that makes a classic grilled cheese sandwich all the more comforting, and turns a Goldfish (cracker) bowl into a sentimental treat. As vibrantly sweet and tangy as it can be all on its own, canned tomato soup is also an iconic canvas upon which some truly memorable culinary creations are made. While it might not have quite the nostalgic impact of those other two examples, grating some Parmesan cheese into your next bowl of tomato soup will also be pretty darn delicious. Who would have thought that tomatoes and Parmesan — two established powerhouses of Italian cuisine — would mingle so well together?

Tomato soup and Parmesan cheese are particularly compatible thanks, in part, to each component's built-in umami quality. Both tomatoes and Parmesan contain glutamate, the G in the flavor-enhancing MSG that can make foods seem even more savory and satisfying. Parmesan's typical saltiness is also a lovely match for a tomato soup's sugars. So, once you grate some of the former into the latter, those qualities collide in a tasty burst. Grating is key for the best near-melt; shavings or crumbles won't soften as much. The pre-grated stuff fares even worse thanks to its additives, so stick to the wedge and store it in your refrigerator. It only takes a moment to rake a tablespoon or two over the Microplane, anyway. And the additional adaptations that you can make from there will further amplify the success of this classic pairing.