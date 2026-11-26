Going to Aldi is generally great for affordable groceries like budget-friendly side dishes and pantry staples, but what do you do when you can't find that specific cut of meat needed for a recipe you've been wanting to try? Don't fret, you can still recreate the recipe without breaking the budget or sacrificing the specialty-cut you're looking for. Wild Fork is a lesser-known grocery store that specializes in selling steaks, specialty cuts, fresh seafood, and unique finds for a reasonable price. So, before you give up on making the best birria tacos, try checking Wild Fork first.

This grocery chain can be found in many states across the U.S., such as California, Florida, New Jersey, Texas, and more. If you like to know where your protein comes from, its website keeps no secrets about where and how the meat is sourced, saying it comes from "slow feeders in regions such as Nebraska and Colorado." And it has a unique aging process called "wet-aging," where each cut is vacuum sealed and kept refrigerated, allowing the meat to age in its own juices. This process is something you might not find at other standard grocery stores when buying meat. In addition to its quality processing and transparency, many people agree that the meat and seafood is reasonably priced.