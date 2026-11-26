Whether you need breakfast in a hurry or need a midnight snack to drift off to dreamland, nothing gets the job done quite like a peanut butter sandwich. Something about the simplicity of sweet, salty peanut butter on soft white bread both curbs an appetite and comforts the soul, even if you eschew the J in your PB&Js. However, even the most dedicated jelly and jam detractors may occasionally want something a little sweet to drizzle on this popular nut spread, especially if you've conscientiously made the switch to natural peanut butter.

Enter hot honey. This viral sensation deliciously combines heat and sweet for a spicy, lightly tangy taste that we've been putting on just about everything for the better part of a decade. Among the multitude of ways to use hot honey, drizzling it on a childhood snack may be among the cleverest, as it takes this simple sandwich to sophisticated new heights. Peanut butter and honey are already a winning, timeless combination, with honey's earthy sweetness bringing out the mellow nuttiness of the peanut butter, and adding spice only enhances that relationship.

Whether you make your own hot honey at home or have a favorite brand, the heat typically comes from fresh chiles and a touch of vinegar, both of which pair beautifully with peanut butter. The capsaicin in the chiles and the tart vinegar enhance the caramel notes inherent in the peanuts. Combined with the honey's lush sweetness, this simple snack suddenly tastes like an indulgent dessert.