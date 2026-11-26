Not Jelly, Not Jam: Give Peanut Butter Sandwiches Triple The Flavor By Adding One Sweet And Spicy Condiment
Whether you need breakfast in a hurry or need a midnight snack to drift off to dreamland, nothing gets the job done quite like a peanut butter sandwich. Something about the simplicity of sweet, salty peanut butter on soft white bread both curbs an appetite and comforts the soul, even if you eschew the J in your PB&Js. However, even the most dedicated jelly and jam detractors may occasionally want something a little sweet to drizzle on this popular nut spread, especially if you've conscientiously made the switch to natural peanut butter.
Enter hot honey. This viral sensation deliciously combines heat and sweet for a spicy, lightly tangy taste that we've been putting on just about everything for the better part of a decade. Among the multitude of ways to use hot honey, drizzling it on a childhood snack may be among the cleverest, as it takes this simple sandwich to sophisticated new heights. Peanut butter and honey are already a winning, timeless combination, with honey's earthy sweetness bringing out the mellow nuttiness of the peanut butter, and adding spice only enhances that relationship.
Whether you make your own hot honey at home or have a favorite brand, the heat typically comes from fresh chiles and a touch of vinegar, both of which pair beautifully with peanut butter. The capsaicin in the chiles and the tart vinegar enhance the caramel notes inherent in the peanuts. Combined with the honey's lush sweetness, this simple snack suddenly tastes like an indulgent dessert.
Hot honey plus peanut butter equals thankful tastebuds
The greatest risk in putting this sandwich together is using too much honey and ruining the sandwich by making it too spicy, overwhelmingly sweet, or creating a sticky mess. Fortunately, this can be avoided simply by being judicious with the amount of honey you add to your sandwich. A thin, light glaze that's just enough to coat the surface of the bread should be perfect in most cases, adding the right amount of flavor without leaking out of the sides.
If you're a big fan of heat, feel free to sprinkle some red pepper flakes onto your sandwich or stir a touch of hot sauce into the honey before putting it on the bread. This amps up the spice level without needing to use more hot honey than you really need. If you prefer a lighter amount of spice but still want a little kick, try mixing the honey with some butter or stirring it right into the peanut butter. The fat from both spreads gently tames the heat in the honey, allowing you to customize how spicy your sandwich is.
You can also add other ingredients to this simple sandwich to make it even more indulgent. For instance, marshmallow fluff is a classic pairing with peanut butter, and it's gorgeous mixed with spice. Some softened chocolate chips would also be delicious, not only because of the peanut butter connection, but because the spice in the honey evokes the flavors of Mexican chocolate.