Even if you usually prefer baking from scratch, canned apple pie filling is a go-to base for fast, indulgent desserts, from simple and sweet apple pie ice cream sundaes to classic holiday pies. However, canned pie filling is already chock full of sugary sweetness from the lightly spiced syrup encasing the apples, which are fully cooked and perfectly tender, so you might want to make it taste a tad more like scratch-made filling. Just add some fresh apples, lemon juice, and spices, and this often cloying, tinny-tasting convenience food easily transforms into a sophisticated dessert.

Adding fresh apples to canned apple pie filling may seem redundant, but it's actually one of the best-kept secrets to making a bakery-worthy apple pie at home. Fresh apples bring a tangy, floral brightness to the canned filling that tames the overwhelming sweetness, while the sugary syrup coats the fresh apples and eradicates any offensive sour notes. Put more simply, they balance each other out to create a pie filling that's just the right ratio of sweet and tart.

Though it pays to choose a high-quality canned apple pie filling (we've ranked a few), you can also upgrade things further with a squeeze of lemon juice, a little vanilla extract, and extra spices, especially since so many canned fillings are under-seasoned. You can either add everything to the fresh apples as they saute (they'll need to be softened slightly to match the canned filling's texture), or stir the extra flavors into the canned filling along with the fresh apples. The flavors will bloom and meld as they bake inside the pie crust.