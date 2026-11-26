Pour This Canned Soup Over Seasoned Pork Chops For An Effortlessly Flavorful Crock-Pot Meal
Pork chops can often be difficult to get just right. Instead of a juicy, tender result, you can sometimes be left with a dry, overcooked piece of meat. There are ways to make your pork chops nice and juicy, from getting the right cut of meat to salting them properly. A Crock-Pot or similar slow cooker may sound like a recipe for disaster when trying to achieve succulent pork chops, but canned soup can be the cheat code for juicy, flavorful chops made in the slow cooker. While cream of mushroom makes for flavorful pork chops, French onion soup will take your meat to the next level.
Not only does French onion soup keep your pork chops moist and juicy in the Crock-Pot, but it also adds a delicious flavor to your meat. The rich umami flavor from the caramelized onions in the soup along with the savory, seasoned broth will give your pork chops a restaurant-worthy taste. Plus, it's the perfect set-it-and-forget-it meal if you're looking for a lazy recipe — and you won't have take the time to caramelize onions yourself. For one pack of pork chops, you'll need three cans of French onion soup. Simply add your chops to the Crock-Pot, pour in the soup, a can full of water, and seasonings of your choice, and let everything cook up on high for 6 hours. These pork chops will quickly enter your weeknight dinner rotation.
Ways to make your French onion pork chops even tastier
French onion pork chops couldn't be any easier to make, but there are some tips and tricks to make the result even better. If you want to add a crust to your pork chops, brown them in a skillet before adding them to the Crock-Pot. For a deeper umami flavor, add a packet of Italian seasoning to the Crock-Pot while it cooks. Or, add in cream of mushroom soup to the mix with the French onion to give your pork chops the ultimate savory taste. Always make sure to check that your meat is fully cooked at 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and remove it from the pot once it reaches the right temperature to ensure the juiciest result. For a creamy finish, you could even turn the soup into a gravy after by adding a few tablespoons of flour to thicken it up.
These pork chops are tasty with mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli, or a crisp salad. Or, add these pork chops to a bed of egg noodles or rice to soak up more of the oniony juices. If you have cans of French onion soup sitting in your pantry, pork chops are the answer.