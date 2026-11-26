Pork chops can often be difficult to get just right. Instead of a juicy, tender result, you can sometimes be left with a dry, overcooked piece of meat. There are ways to make your pork chops nice and juicy, from getting the right cut of meat to salting them properly. A Crock-Pot or similar slow cooker may sound like a recipe for disaster when trying to achieve succulent pork chops, but canned soup can be the cheat code for juicy, flavorful chops made in the slow cooker. While cream of mushroom makes for flavorful pork chops, French onion soup will take your meat to the next level.

Not only does French onion soup keep your pork chops moist and juicy in the Crock-Pot, but it also adds a delicious flavor to your meat. The rich umami flavor from the caramelized onions in the soup along with the savory, seasoned broth will give your pork chops a restaurant-worthy taste. Plus, it's the perfect set-it-and-forget-it meal if you're looking for a lazy recipe — and you won't have take the time to caramelize onions yourself. For one pack of pork chops, you'll need three cans of French onion soup. Simply add your chops to the Crock-Pot, pour in the soup, a can full of water, and seasonings of your choice, and let everything cook up on high for 6 hours. These pork chops will quickly enter your weeknight dinner rotation.