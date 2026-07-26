You'll Crave Crock-Pot Pork Week After Week With This Powerhouse Canned Soup Combo
Over the decades, the Crock-Pot has become many a home cook's savior. Set it and forget it in the morning, then go about your busy day at work, taking the kids to and from school, and running your daily errands. When you get home hours later, your meal is cooked, tender, and ready to eat. Not only is it a huge timesaver, it's also an excellent way to cook tougher proteins that take a while to break down and become tender.
You can find an enormous amount of slow cooker recipes online, but one of our favorites involves the simple combination of pork, a can of cream of mushroom soup, and a can of French onion soup. These two canned soups are packed with flavor and work incredibly well with pork tenderloin, marinating it as it slowly simmers while breaking it down into one of the most tender, juicy cuts of pork you can cook.
The process is pretty simple. Start with 2 pounds of tenderloin, which probably come in around 1 pound each, and place them in your Crock-Pot. Optionally, you can sear the pork tenderloin to add a touch of crust and flavor. Mix the French onion soup and cream of mushroom soup in a bowl (some recipes also include a can of condensed golden mushroom soup, chicken broth, or water), pour the sauce over the pork, and let it cook on low for around five hours. Some people aren't huge fans of pork tenderloin, and that's perfectly fine — you can use other cuts of pork with this same recipe and cooking process.
Try the canned soup combo with other cuts of pork
If pork tenderloin isn't your thing, you have other options when it comes to the combination of canned soup and pork. A pork shoulder roast tends to be much larger than a tenderloin, but you can use these instructions and cook the shoulder on high for around six hours, or low for around nine hours, for a delicious result. Pork butt is another option. It also should be cooked low and slow, and a great way to serve it is to shred the pork after cooking for something akin to a French onion pulled pork sandwich. Pork chops work as well. The soups, combined with a little beef or chicken broth, turn into a brown gravy that's perfect to ladle on top of the slowly simmered pork chops.
With all of these recipes, you can go in all sorts of directions with the sides. Some obvious choices include creamy mashed potatoes, which gladly welcome that delicious broth or gravy. You can also serve it atop white rice, roasted vegetables, creamy macaroni and cheese, or even creamed corn. Sometimes, it's the most simple of dishes that turn out the most delicious. That's what makes Crock-Pot dishes so consistent and convenient to make. That's certainly the case when it comes to this tasty pork dish with canned French onion soup and cream of mushroom soup.