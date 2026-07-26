You'll Crave Crock-Pot Pork Week After Week With This Powerhouse Canned Soup Combo

Over the decades, the Crock-Pot has become many a home cook's savior. Set it and forget it in the morning, then go about your busy day at work, taking the kids to and from school, and running your daily errands. When you get home hours later, your meal is cooked, tender, and ready to eat. Not only is it a huge timesaver, it's also an excellent way to cook tougher proteins that take a while to break down and become tender.

You can find an enormous amount of slow cooker recipes online, but one of our favorites involves the simple combination of pork, a can of cream of mushroom soup, and a can of French onion soup. These two canned soups are packed with flavor and work incredibly well with pork tenderloin, marinating it as it slowly simmers while breaking it down into one of the most tender, juicy cuts of pork you can cook.

The process is pretty simple. Start with 2 pounds of tenderloin, which probably come in around 1 pound each, and place them in your Crock-Pot. Optionally, you can sear the pork tenderloin to add a touch of crust and flavor. Mix the French onion soup and cream of mushroom soup in a bowl (some recipes also include a can of condensed golden mushroom soup, chicken broth, or water), pour the sauce over the pork, and let it cook on low for around five hours. Some people aren't huge fans of pork tenderloin, and that's perfectly fine — you can use other cuts of pork with this same recipe and cooking process.