Not Cream Cheese, Not Jelly: Toast Is Better With These Greek Yogurt-Based Balls
Cream cheese is, frankly, a pretty plain spread for toast. But for a dairy product that beefs up the flavor, consider spiced labneh balls. Labneh is a thick, strained yogurt from the Levant (Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Palestine): It's made by draining regular yogurt of its whey, so the final product looks and feels closer to a spreadable cheese. It's easy to make labneh at home, too: Salt some full-fat Greek yogurt and put it in a cheesecloth over a bowl, and let it drain in the refrigerator for a couple of days until firm.
This is sometimes then shaped into small balls which are, in turn, sometimes rolled in herb and spice mixes, giving a tasty mix of rich dairy with a tangy hit of flavors like za'atar (with sesame, sumac, and thyme), or a kick from chili flakes. These balls sometimes appear in salads or on antipasto platters. Yet there's no reason they can't be repurposed as a savory breakfast spread on toast.
Labneh balls are suited to toast for a couple of reasons: They're often preserved in oil, so the toast can handle the extra moisture that'll bring. Plus, they're convenient, with the balls working as both spread and topping all in one. A wise choice would be to skip the white sandwich bread; the balls can be firm and spreading them may just squish the bread. Go for something more substantial like a multigrain or a crusty sourdough for a more solid base.
Ideas for coating, and where to get labneh if you'd rather buy than make it
Getting from strained labneh to labneh balls is simple: Roll the labneh up into a round shape and then roll it in whatever herb or spice mix you're using. Rub a little oil on your hands to help prevent the labneh from sticking; brushing a little more onto the balls may help the flavorings stick.
As mentioned, za'atar is a classic option, and it's also a classic breakfast flavor in Lebanon, but it's hardly your only choice. For a stronger kick, you could go with Aleppo pepper, a tangy Syrian chili flake with a creeping heat. Dukkah, the Egyptian nut and seed studded spice mix, can add crunch; some other go-tos include dried mint, nigella seeds, or crushed pistachios. Labneh is fairly neutral, so it's hard to go wrong; you could even experiment with sweet options like dried fruit with sugar or spices like cinnamon.
If you're not using the balls right away, they're typically stored in a jar of oil to keep the air out; this allows them to stay fresh for a few weeks or even a month or two. Olive oil is standard (and adds more flavor), but you could use neutral options like sunflower if you want to save money.
If homemade labneh is too much effort for you, you can likely find it at Middle Eastern grocery stores; it's starting to make its way into supermarkets, with Trader Joe's, Ralphs, and Whole Foods (among others) reportedly selling it in some locations.