Cream cheese is, frankly, a pretty plain spread for toast. But for a dairy product that beefs up the flavor, consider spiced labneh balls. Labneh is a thick, strained yogurt from the Levant (Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Palestine): It's made by draining regular yogurt of its whey, so the final product looks and feels closer to a spreadable cheese. It's easy to make labneh at home, too: Salt some full-fat Greek yogurt and put it in a cheesecloth over a bowl, and let it drain in the refrigerator for a couple of days until firm.

This is sometimes then shaped into small balls which are, in turn, sometimes rolled in herb and spice mixes, giving a tasty mix of rich dairy with a tangy hit of flavors like za'atar (with sesame, sumac, and thyme), or a kick from chili flakes. These balls sometimes appear in salads or on antipasto platters. Yet there's no reason they can't be repurposed as a savory breakfast spread on toast.

Labneh balls are suited to toast for a couple of reasons: They're often preserved in oil, so the toast can handle the extra moisture that'll bring. Plus, they're convenient, with the balls working as both spread and topping all in one. A wise choice would be to skip the white sandwich bread; the balls can be firm and spreading them may just squish the bread. Go for something more substantial like a multigrain or a crusty sourdough for a more solid base.