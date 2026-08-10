Forget Mayo — This Trader Joe's Tomato Dip Doubles As The Best Sandwich Spread

The next time you're scoping out the ultimate charcuterie board ingredients at Trader Joe's, you may notice its latest offering nestled among the generous selection of spreads and dips: roasted tomato labneh. This delicious combination of smoky, savory, jammy roasted tomatoes draped over a cool, creamy, herb-infused layer of labneh isn't just perfect for scooping up with crudités and pita chips – it may also become your new favorite sandwich spread.

Labneh is a type of yogurt that's strained for longer than conventional varieties, giving it a thick texture while retaining yogurt's signature tanginess. Trader Joe's combined this Middle Eastern culinary staple with rich, oily, garlicky tomatoes that, when stirred together, create a flavor bomb that's perfect for spreading on lightly toasted whole grain breads before assembling a sandwich.

Since it's so rich and creamy, labneh is also the perfect replacement for mayo in tuna salad or chicken salad. This dip elevates these salads even further by infusing them with the goodness of roasted tomatoes, herbs, and a hint of balsamic vinegar. Just make them as you ordinarily would, including minced celery or shredded carrots, which would add a lovely freshness against the tangy dip. Then, just mix the dip in exactly as you would mayonnaise for a treat that might become your new normal. And yet more options abound for adventurous sandwich lovers.