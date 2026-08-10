Forget Mayo — This Trader Joe's Tomato Dip Doubles As The Best Sandwich Spread
The next time you're scoping out the ultimate charcuterie board ingredients at Trader Joe's, you may notice its latest offering nestled among the generous selection of spreads and dips: roasted tomato labneh. This delicious combination of smoky, savory, jammy roasted tomatoes draped over a cool, creamy, herb-infused layer of labneh isn't just perfect for scooping up with crudités and pita chips – it may also become your new favorite sandwich spread.
Labneh is a type of yogurt that's strained for longer than conventional varieties, giving it a thick texture while retaining yogurt's signature tanginess. Trader Joe's combined this Middle Eastern culinary staple with rich, oily, garlicky tomatoes that, when stirred together, create a flavor bomb that's perfect for spreading on lightly toasted whole grain breads before assembling a sandwich.
Since it's so rich and creamy, labneh is also the perfect replacement for mayo in tuna salad or chicken salad. This dip elevates these salads even further by infusing them with the goodness of roasted tomatoes, herbs, and a hint of balsamic vinegar. Just make them as you ordinarily would, including minced celery or shredded carrots, which would add a lovely freshness against the tangy dip. Then, just mix the dip in exactly as you would mayonnaise for a treat that might become your new normal. And yet more options abound for adventurous sandwich lovers.
Upgrading your sandwiches with one ingredient
As mentioned, this dip is not only a tasty way to inspire new, interesting sandwiches, but also to upgrade nostalgic favorites and standard combinations. In addition to tuna or chicken salad, you could also easily use this dip to make a rich, flavorful seafood salad with canned salmon or shrimp. Make your sandwich on pillowy pita bread with lots of fresh, crunchy shredded lettuce and a sprinkling of sesame seeds for extra texture and nutty flavor.
Additionally, since yogurt is a fairly standard breakfast food in many parts of the world, TJ's roasted tomato labneh dip is also a flavorful way to upgrade your morning avocado toast. Technically, if you have two pieces (and you should — it's delicious), it counts as an open-face sandwich. Just slather the dip on your favorite thick, crusty toast along with some lightly mashed avocado drizzled with a little lemon juice and zest. Top with bacon for a hit of smoky, salty protein, or slide a poached egg on each slice and eat it with a fork and knife. The golden yolk mingling with the other creamy, rich ingredients is absolutely heavenly.
This is also the perfect sophisticated spread for taking an ordinary grilled hot dog to the next level (yes, hot dogs are classified as sandwiches). The charred fattiness of the hot dog pairs beautifully with the creamy, acidic goodness of the dip for a hot dog that definitely tastes gourmet.