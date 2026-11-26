Is McDonald's Open On Thanksgiving Day? 2026 Holiday Hours
Maybe you didn't know how long it actually takes to defrost a turkey, or perhaps you're traveling and a home-cooked holiday meal isn't an option. Whatever your reason behind looking for a McDonald's on Thanksgiving Day, you'll probably be wondering if the chain is even open on the holiday. The last thing you want to do on Thanksgiving is drive around town looking for someplace that's actually open.
McDonald's official website has no posted closures for Thanksgiving Day. Many McDonald's restaurants are independently owned, so while they offer generally uniform menus, the individual owners are free to set their own hours, including on holidays. That's why you'll have to go straight to your local franchise for a definitive answer. That said, judging by previous years, it's likely that most locations will remain open at some point during the holiday, although the hours may be adjusted.
Calling your local McDonald's will get you all the answers you need, or you can visit the chain's website and use the store locator to find the opening hours of the store closest to you. Another option that is more convenient if you're on the go is to download and use the app on your mobile phone (and don't forget to master the app for maximum savings).
What are the hours McDonald's is open on Black Friday?
Thanksgiving goes hand in hand with Black Friday, but while the biggest shopping day of the year may feel like a national holiday, it's just another day in the food industry. You can count on most McDonald's locations to conduct business as usual.
That said, just like with Thanksgiving, the chain doesn't post any specific company-wide opening hours for Black Friday, and each store sets its own timings. That means you'll want to familiarize yourself with your local franchise's individual schedule. To do this, you can use that handy store locator on the company website or, of course, the app on your mobile phone before you head out for a McDonald's burger on Black Friday.