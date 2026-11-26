Maybe you didn't know how long it actually takes to defrost a turkey, or perhaps you're traveling and a home-cooked holiday meal isn't an option. Whatever your reason behind looking for a McDonald's on Thanksgiving Day, you'll probably be wondering if the chain is even open on the holiday. The last thing you want to do on Thanksgiving is drive around town looking for someplace that's actually open.

McDonald's official website has no posted closures for Thanksgiving Day. Many McDonald's restaurants are independently owned, so while they offer generally uniform menus, the individual owners are free to set their own hours, including on holidays. That's why you'll have to go straight to your local franchise for a definitive answer. That said, judging by previous years, it's likely that most locations will remain open at some point during the holiday, although the hours may be adjusted.

Calling your local McDonald's will get you all the answers you need, or you can visit the chain's website and use the store locator to find the opening hours of the store closest to you. Another option that is more convenient if you're on the go is to download and use the app on your mobile phone (and don't forget to master the app for maximum savings).