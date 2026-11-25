To try it yourself, beat four to five large eggs very well, then mix in a cup of water or broth. Use anchovy broth for a deeper umami flavor, or add a little fish sauce alongside soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Pour the mixture into a microwave-safe bowl that has been greased with a little oil and make sure there's enough room for the eggs to puff up.

You can cover your dish with a microwave-safe lid, plate, or damp paper towel, then microwave for two minutes. Give the mixture a gentle stir and cook for another two minutes, then check the center. If the eggs have set, they're ready. If not, continue to cook in 30-second bursts until the eggs are cooked through. They should be wobbly and jiggle slightly, but still be firm enough that there's no runny liquid. It's a balancing act: The eggs should be cooked, but overcooking them can make them rubbery.

While chopped scallions may be all you want to add, you can definitely lean into more traditional Korean flavors by adding a spoonful of gochujang or a sprinkle of gochugaru – both will bring a little heat. For a more substantial meal, add some mushrooms, cheese, or classic napa cabbage kimchi into the egg mixture before you cook it. You can serve your eggs on toast, with steamed rice, or with sauteed vegetables. In Korea, it's not necessarily just a breakfast food, so don't limit yourself — it can make a wonderful side dish to accompany a bigger meal.