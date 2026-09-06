How To Get Light, Airy Scrambled Eggs In Under 2 Minutes
It's no secret that scrambled eggs are a perfect way to start the day. Not only are they super easy to make, but they're also nutritious and extremely tasty. Although Martha Stewart's perfect scrambled eggs contain nothing but the egg itself, you could take yours up a notch with a few tasty ingredients. But the perfect scrambled eggs are about more than just the additions. The right technique matters as well. If you want them to turn out beautifully light and airy, stir them continuously over high heat.
This also happens to be Anthony Bourdain's foolproof technique for fluffy scrambled eggs, and there are a few reasons why the method works. First, it promotes even cooking, reducing the risk of overcooked or undercooked spots. In addition, since you're scraping the bottom of the pan, they're less likely to stick or burn. Continuous stirring gives you greater control over the final texture of the eggs. It will also trap air and moisture, which helps create light, fluffy curds. And this approach will have your eggs ready in just a couple of minutes.
Note that gentler stirring will result in larger, thicker, and softer curds. Faster stirring, in turn, will break them into smaller and creamier ones. But how do you actually put the method into practice?
Preparing perfectly light and airy scrambled eggs is easier than you think
To truly nail the airy texture, whisk the eggs in a bowl until the yolks and whites are nicely combined. Make sure not to overbeat them, as that can significantly affect the proteins and make the eggs rubbery. A balloon whisk will totally transform your next scrambled egg breakfast, so don't hesitate to give it a go.
You'll also want to salt the eggs before they go into the pan. This will prevent the proteins from binding too tightly during cooking, making your scrambled eggs more tender. Melt butter in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat and pour the whisked eggs into it. Then, rather than just stirring randomly, work from the outside of the pan inward. The eggs around the edges tend to cook faster. That's why scraping them towards the center will allow the heat to distribute more evenly.
For creamy eggs, remove them from the heat and let them sit for a few seconds. Then just finish them off with a little more salt, freshly ground black pepper, and maybe some chopped chives. Pair them with a slice of crispy, golden brown toast, add them to a delicious breakfast sandwich, or simply enjoy them on their own.