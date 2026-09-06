How To Get Light, Airy Scrambled Eggs In Under 2 Minutes

It's no secret that scrambled eggs are a perfect way to start the day. Not only are they super easy to make, but they're also nutritious and extremely tasty. Although Martha Stewart's perfect scrambled eggs contain nothing but the egg itself, you could take yours up a notch with a few tasty ingredients. But the perfect scrambled eggs are about more than just the additions. The right technique matters as well. If you want them to turn out beautifully light and airy, stir them continuously over high heat.

This also happens to be Anthony Bourdain's foolproof technique for fluffy scrambled eggs, and there are a few reasons why the method works. First, it promotes even cooking, reducing the risk of overcooked or undercooked spots. In addition, since you're scraping the bottom of the pan, they're less likely to stick or burn. Continuous stirring gives you greater control over the final texture of the eggs. It will also trap air and moisture, which helps create light, fluffy curds. And this approach will have your eggs ready in just a couple of minutes.

Note that gentler stirring will result in larger, thicker, and softer curds. Faster stirring, in turn, will break them into smaller and creamier ones. But how do you actually put the method into practice?